Many years ago, Cromford saw ladies cricket played on the Meadows, it is said, sometime in the 1860s, but certainly in the period between 1890 and 1914.

Derwent Valley Ladies, bonnets and all, featured in matches at the Meadows, a tradition holding firm into the 1930's. Matlock Bath Ladies too raised a team, and Ernest Bailey Grammar School organised girls cricket running up to WW2, seeing cricket as complimentary to the winter sports already encouraged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devonshire Dukes have come and gone in the time elapsed, but women's cricket has a pace to it now that, for the first time, seems sustainable. Matlock will see a women's cricket hardball team in 2023. Not only that, but a girls u12s team is planned!

Matlock and Cromford Women's team, pictured before a festival at Riddings CC in 2022.

Junior cricket, but especially girls cricket has lift off. As many girls as boys attend winter practice through a policy of interaction with local primary schools, and the club feels it is ready to move into unchartered waters of multiple ladies and girls teams. They weren't the first, but large strides have been made.

Supported by qualified coaches in Helen, Cathy, Jo and Andrea, though they are not yet kicking the boys out of Causeway Lane, they're starting to write on the walls!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Harris, the Matlock women's captain, has been instrumental in giving the project verve and energy. From the good work started by Andrea Rowan, the Softball players have multiplied, and then some. Where Wendy Watson, Sarah Glenn and Jane Smit led in other clubs, some Matlock women players are now challenging for places in Saturday cricket. Look out for Kayleigh Best and Emma Self, amongst others.

Cathy says “I have been fortunate in being women’s captain at MCMCC. It is a privilege to stand with such fantastic team mates, supported by our dedicated coaches, to continue to welcome women into this sport.”

Funding wasn't easy at it's inception, but Robert Shields at Longcliffe Calcium Carbonates has been a steadfast supporter of the venture, and remains solidly behind it's expansion. The Derwent Ladies shone a light back then, collectively these girls can in 2023!