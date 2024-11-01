Wirksworth champion trials bike rider recognised at British Cycling Awards

Oliver Weightman, Men’s Junior Champion Trails Bike Champion from Breamfield, Wirksworth travelled to Lancashire Cricket Club at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium for a day of glitz and glamour in October.

In the day time, the event recognised domestic achievement and Oliver received an award for his success in the UCI World Championships in Glasgow last year, when he became Men’s Junior World Champion.

This year Oliver, now 18, has graduated into the Men’s Elite category where he is having a sterling first season climbing up the rankings and consistently placing in the top six international riders.

At this esteemed annual ceremony, where the likes of Dame Laura Kenny, Sir Jason Kenny and Sir Bradley Wiggins were inducted into the British Cycling Hall of Fame, alongside many volunteers who have contributed to the success of British Cycling, Oliver was not just recognised but also part of the entertainment. Along with fellow trails bike riders, Oliver put on a show that demonstrated to the British Cycling community the skill, strength and finesse it takes to be a world class trials bike rider and why Trials Bike Riding deserves to be recognised amongst the elite of British Cycling.

