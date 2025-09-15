Wins on the road for Chesterfield Hockey Club's teams

Clayton Morton, with John Cusack (capt) in the background for the Men's 4s.

The hockey season restarted for Chesterfield HC on Saturday, with league fixtures and a friendly all taking place across both the men's and women's sections.

The Men's 1XI didn't play, with their fixture being rescheduled to December. This postponement was agreed earlier by both clubs, with a large number of students in both teams unavailable, and the later fixture allowed for returning players on both sides.

Unfortunately, the Women's 1s game against Kingston Upon Hull was also postponed, but for different reasons. Late on Friday night, club Umpire Andy Battye had a trip to A&E and had to withdraw from officiating on Saturday, and with no other umpires available at short notice, the game had to be postponed. Last season Andy officiated over more games as umpire than any other club member, so we know he doesn't cry off easily - best wishes from all at the club and speedy recovery!

On to the games that did take place - At St Mary's there were two home fixtures. The morning match was a friendly between a combined Women's 2s/3s team and a Chapeltown XI. Chapeltown proved too strong, winning by 6-1. Chesterfield's consolation goal came from Jasmine Rebbetts.

Callum Taylor scored twice for the Men's 2s

The second game of the day at St Mary's saw Paul Ryan's newly promoted 3s take on Louth 1. The omens should have been obvious, as Chesterfield arrived at their home venue, the Louth squad of 16 was already there and itching to go. Chesterfield's 11 men managed to beat the odds and kept in touch in a see-saw first half that ended 3-3. All of Chesterfield's goals came from short corners - Joe Bamford, Max Lawson, and Rob Anderson all scored for the evergreens.

Louth scored the winner in the second half, with Chesterfield reduced to 10 men after a poor stick tackle. In truth, Louth could have scored more, but the Chesterfield defence held out and prevented a bigger loss despite the lack of substitutes and fitness levels waning. Chesterfield will be positive that they can compete in the higher league, and take positives despite the loss.

On the road, there were good wins for the Men's 2s and 4s. The 2s won 4-1 against Sheffield 4s at Abbeydale, and gets their season off to a positive start. The 2s full match report can be found on the website.

Last but not least, John Cusack's 4s had the result of the day, travelling away to Wakefield and winning by 4 (or 5?) goals to nil against Wakefield 6s. Returning to a Chesterfield shirt was veteran forward Greg Hasnip, who bagged a hat-trick on his comeback for the evergreens.