Wins for Chesterfield Hockey Club's women's teams

Freya Wrigley, in action for the Chesterfield Women's 1st team.

It was smiles all around in the Women's section at Chesterfield Hockey Club as the 1s and 2s both notched important wins, and securing much needed points.

Nuala Kendellen's 1s faced a tough challenge as they faced Brigg 1s. With both teams fighting for survival in Yorkshire 1 it was always going to be an important match, and so it turned out. Chesterfield battled hard throughout and came out with a narrow 4-3 victory. It was a breakout match for youngster Chloe Witts, scoring her first senior hatrick, and securing the player of the match award. The result gives the 1s a much needed points boost and confidence going into their next set of fixtures - this weekend they have a doubleheader due to postponements, with travel away to Huddersfield Dragons on Saturday, followed by Harrogate away on Sunday.

A convincing 9-0 win for the Women's 2s keeps them in the promotion chase, they currently lead YNE Peak Division 2, but the chasing pack has games in hand.Elise Fisher bagged 4 goals, Jasmine Rebbetts scored her first senior hatrick, whilst Esme Anderson and Sarah Smith both scored to put the icing on the cake.

Sadly, the women's 3s didn't play as the scheduled opposition don't have a pitch available for home games.

With teams at opposite ends of the table, Chesterfield up around the top and Rotherham scrapping at the bottom you might have expected a straightforward Chesterfield victory. However with talisman Jack Hartley unavailable the Men's 1s had a tough day at the office and lost 2-0 away from home. The 1s will be looking to bounce back next Saturday against Driffield at St Mary's. They are still in the promotion chase, and currently are in third, behind Chapeltown and Sheffield University Bankers 2s, but with a game in hand.

The Mens 2s had their second trip to Lincoln in as many weeks, unfortunately coming home with the same result and loss to Lindum 4s. In a tight first half , Chesterfield edged in front thanks to an open play goal from Will Bellamy, and a penalty corner finish from Jamie Gooden. Lindum changed tactics at half time and it paid dividends. Early pressure on the defence led to numerous chances on penalty corners. Chesterfield stopper Regan Morton kept Lindum at bay with some excellent saves, but eventually they scored and then increased their lead. Chesterfield hung in there, and had a moment to get back into the game. A speculative through ball from defence found Chris Cowley one on one with the final defender. Cowley's pace caused problems all afternoon and on this occasion he was brough down inside the circle by the defender, which resulted in a penalty flick award and a 10 minute yellow card. Lindum's keep made a strong save on the resultant flick, and Chesterfield's hopes died away. The final score was 4-2 to Lindum.

There more smiles for Paul Ryan's 3's who continue their dominance of Peak Division 1 with an 11-1 demolition of Sheffield 7s. Scorers were Max Lawson (2), Will Winter-Smith, Rob Anderson (5), Adam Bointon (2), and Femi Colton.

Last up the Men's 4s travelled to Huddersfield to play the Dragons 3s, losing by 6-2.