Wingerworth suffer shock defeat in Matlock Table Tennis League

Bradley Vallence showing spin serve technique at the Whitworth Theatre Theatre of Dreams

Wingerworth Detonators needed a bare minimum win in their encounter with high flying Old King and the Coles to go clear at the top of the Matlock Table Tennis League.

Full of confidence after their demolition of local rivals Wingerworth Explosives the match almost looked a foregone conclusion.

Wingerworths Mick Bunting beat an in-form Choc Lomas in a close run game to set the scene. Player of the match Paul Coles of old King stopped the rot immediately by beating Vlod Tanowski in three straight games. Experienced veteran Andy Burton then beat Tim Ellington in a five set thriller to give Old King and the Coles a springboard to dominate the match. Ultimately Detonators only won one further game for Old Kings to run out 8-2 victors. Paul Coles (3), Andy Burton (2) and Choc Lomas (2) produced one of the upsets so far this season to put Old King on level points in Division One.

League leaders Cromford are showing steely determination in their travels on the road. They were entertained by Marehay Mayhem at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams and quickly got into action. Player of the match was David Molyneaux winning three games in fine style. Mark Briddon (2) and Tony Gregory (3) provided the supporting touches with Adam Jolley winning a consolation game for Mayhem. Final result : Marehay Mayhem 1 Cromford TTC 9.

Whitworth Wonders played newcomers Ecobats and using their squad rotation system Wonders produced another title winning performance. Geoff Gill was named player of the match, winning all three singles in fine fashion and was ably supported by Andy Sykes (3) and Bradley Vallance (2) to move them to fifth place in the league and only four points behind leaders Cromford TTC. Rob Blackburn won the consolation game for Ecobats. Final result. : Ecobats 1 Whitworth Wonders 9.

Whitworth 1st played last years champions Rowsley Rockets in a closely fought encounter. Whitworths Andy Middleton played out of his skin to win three games and claim player of the match. Rowsley though showed their experience in dry powder keg conditions and Winston Spencer (2), Darryl Gleeson (2) and Phil Raistrick (2) had enough experience to see them through for a valuable 3 league points. Final result : Whitworth 1st. 4 Rowsley Rockets 6.

The final game of the week saw Yakuza play Tideswell Tornadoes in a rearranged fixture at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams. Yakuza are the unknown entity in the Matlock League with their attacking philosophy and are the surprise of the season. They were without maverick talisman John Davies but strength in depth prevailed with player of the match Dave Kelly (3) Russ Charlesworth (2) and DrD (3) saw them overcome a battling Tideswell by an 8-2 margin. Daniel Popa won the consolation singles for Tornadoes.

As it stands in the Matlock Table Tennis League :