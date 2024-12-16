Wingerworth Explosives stun Cromford in Matlock Table Tennis League upset

Cromford fell to an unexpected defeat in the Matlock Table Tennis League

Some unexpected results in the Matlock Table Tennis League leave Yakuza at the top of division with Cromford slipping unexpectedly to Wingerworth Explosives.

Explosives entertained Cromford at the Wingerworth Arena of Light in a tight and competitive match. Andrew Poole our table tennis reporter in Wingerworth takes up the story.

The night started with an impressive win for Andrew Poole over Cromfords Mark Briddon in five sets to set the scene for a possible match upset.

The second game was also an epic with Dean Clayton winning a five setter against Wingerworths very unlucky Casey Robbins. Next up was Cromfords Tony Gregory.

A veteran with a game full of experience and guile went on to win two of his three singles in fine style although his 3-1 win over Wingerworths Andrew Poole was closer than the result suggests.

Wingerworths Ben Harris was the player of the match with three convincing wins. His mixture of spins and smashes was again impressive and laid a good platform for his team. After 8 games the match stood at 4-4 with the crucial ninth game between Andrew Poole and Cromfords Dean Clayton. Andrew Poole prevailed in three straight games to set up a decider with the doubles.

Wingerworth put their foot down on the accelerator to win the doubles and the match overall. This result lifts Explosives into fourth place in the league.

Final result : Wingerworth Explosives 6 Cromford TTC 4.

Title hopefuls Old King and the Coles played Whitworth 1st in a close and entertaining match. Matlock’s reporter Ian Dunsmore attended the match and reported the highlights. Choc Lomas was the player of the match, winning all three of his single matches in fine style with a particularly good win against Whitworth veteran serial winner Andy Middleton. Choc won 11-8 in the fifth set to cap a good personal performance. Choc Lomas (3),James Cantrell (1) and Andy Burton (2) all chipped in to give old King and the Coles a 6-4 result. This puts Old King and the Coles in second place in the league and a useful springboard for a title tilt at the end of the season.

Marehay Mayhem expected a tough game against Whitworth Wonders with their very strong team of Geoff Gill, Mike Bradbury and Andy Sykes and so it proved to be. With Marehays Adam Jolly beating Andy Sykes it proved to be their only success with Geoff Gill (3), Mike Bradbury (3) and Andy Sykes (2) of Whitworth showing their championship credentials to the rest of the division. Miles Offord led two sets to nil against Andy Sykes but let that lead slip away. Marehay need to up their game if they are to retain their current 8th position in the league and can expect another tough game next when they travel to Rowsley. At present Wonders are nicely placed in fifth place in division one after a difficult start to the campaign. However, they remain the bookies favourite to lift the trophy at the end of the season with performances such as this. Final result was Marehay 1 Wonders 9. Player of the match was Geoff Gill.

Newcomers Heage Hotshots welcomed reigning champions Rowsley Rockets played in a fantastic atmosphere with great spirit. Although Rockets won 9-1 on the night roving reporter Phil Raistrick said the scoreline did not reflect the closeness of many of the games. Game of the night was Rockets Winston Spencer against Heages Pete Charbeneau. Pete managed to contain Winston’s forehand and backhand topspin away from the table and it was finally decided in the fifth set with Rockets man Winston prevailing in the fifth set. Player of the match was Darryl Gleeson who won all three in great style.

Ecobats entertained Tideswell Tornadoes in a bottom of the table clash at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams. The match turned into a titanic battle as game after game turned this way and that. Player of the match was Stephen Potter of Tideswell (3) who fought consistently well throughout the evening to form a good base for a winning result. However the Ecobats hung in to contest the match and Nathan Hallows (1), Ant Gregory (2) and Adam Bush (2) managed to lead 5-4 with the doubles to decide the match. Tornadoes blitzed the doubles to give both teams some well earned points.Final result : Ecobats 5 Tideswell Tornadoes 5.

The final match of the week was between newcomers Yakuza and Wingerworth Detonators. Detonators were on a strong run of form and must have fancied their chances against the gutsy but relatively untested division one side. Yakuza got off to a strong start with a cracking five set win by top player John Davies against serial winner Mick Bunting. The game could have gone either way with a final game of 11-9 to Davies who knew he had been tested all the way. Wlod T played very well against all of Yakusa players with his economical but precise defend and attack. However, as in previous games Yakuza toughed it out and also won the doubles to make it a 7-3 win. John Davies (3) was player of the match with additional wins for DrD (2) and Russell Charlesworth (1). Yakuza somehow sit in pole position in the division but have a difficult post Christmas fixture list and will struggle to hold this position as other more talented sides will surely overtake them. Officianados put the top three sides at the end of the season as 1. Whitworth Wonders 2. Cromford TTC and 3. Old King and the Coles.

Roving reporters : DrD, Miles Offord, Andrew Poole, Ian Dunsmore and Phil Raistrick.