Wijenayake stars as Chesterfield cricketers make winning start

Kemira Wijenayake leads the players off after his match-clinching innings

A Kemira Wijenayake masterclass guided Chesterfield to victory in their first competitive match of the cricket season.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder stroked 68 not out off 63 balls to clinch a five-wicket win over Lincolnshire side Bracebridge Heath in the Rothesay National Club Championship at Queen's Park.

Wijenayake, who was a massive success last year with Chesterfield, went to the crease with the match in the balance.

The hosts were 68-3 in their pursuit of a target of 176 off 40 overs in the first preliminary round tie.

Wijenayake played himself in carefully before unfurling a galaxy of wristy shots all round the wicket.

He and Muhammad Zaroob effectively won the game with a stand of 65 in 10 overs.

Zaroob eventually fell lbw for 26 but Wijenayake gave no chances as he made sure of victory.

His one extravagance was a straight-driven six just before the end, which arrived with nine overs to spare. Otherwise he drilled the ball along the ground into the gaps between fielders.

A lightning-fast outfield ensured he gained full value for his shots.

The warm applause from Bracebridge Heath fielders when he reached his half-century was a mark of their sportsmanship and the quality of his innings.

Earlier Chesterfield produced a patchy performance in the field after winning the toss.

Opening pair Zaroob and Reece Johnson took two wickets apiece and, when skipper Harry Wilmott also struck in his first over, the visitors were 59-5.

Wilmott (3-24) and his fellow off-spinner Wijenayake (1-13) both bowled admirably.

But Bracebridge Heath did well to rally to 175-8.

Alex Cook held the innings together with a patient, well-crafted 41 but Chesterfield did not help themselves with some slipshod fielding and by conceding 21 wides.

The total of 43 extras was more than any of the visitors' individual scores.

Chesterfield made a flying start to their reply with Luke Westwell pulling three fierce boundaries in the second over on his way to 33 off only 28 balls.

The visitors hit back with three wickets in five overs but that simply set the scene for Wijenayake's arrival.

Chesterfield's reward is a trip to Nottinghamshire side Attenborough in the second preliminary round on Sunday, April 27.

Meanwhile Chesterfield begin their Derbyshire County League campaign on Saturday (April 19).

The first team, who won Division One last season, mark their return to the Premier Division by facing Alrewas at Queen's Park.

The Seconds, promoted as Division Four North champions, travel to Shipley Hall in Three North.

The third team are away to Pilsley & Clay Cross seconds in Nine North.