Wijenayake hits superb century but Chesterfield fall short in Cup run chase

A wonderful century by Kemira Wijenayake was not enough to earn Chesterfield a place in the Derbyshire Premier Cup final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sri Lankan all-rounder stroked a masterful 119 off 95 balls but hosts Ockbrook & Borrowash won the semi-final tie by 45 runs.

Chesterfield were chasing a massive victory target of 317 off 40 overs but, while Wijenayake was at the crease, anything looked possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield lost an early wicket and Wijenayake went in to face the fourth ball.

Kemira Wijenayake played an outstanding innings in the Derbyshire Premier Cup tie

He began in watchful and orthodox fashion, playing his trademark wristy drives and sweeps.

He lost a series of partners and the asking rate climbed to more than 12 an over.

Wijenayake responded by becoming more unorthodox with a series of ramps, flicks and reverse hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Wanford (43) gave him fine support in a stand of 87 in 10 overs.

But, with Chesterfield on 229-6, Wijenayake was caught attempting another force through the offside and that effectively was the end of the visitors' hopes and they were eventually all out for 271.

Earlier Chesterfield suffered in the field after losing the toss and having to field first on a sweltering day.

Ockbrook have a powerful batting line-up and Ethan Debono (40), Ethan Berlusconi (125 not out), Josh Lacey (109) and Ximus Du Plooy (28 not out) built a total of 316-2. It looked impregnable and so it proved but only after Wijenayake was out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous day Chesterfield lost by eight wickets at Spondon in the Derbyshire County League Premier Division.

Chesterfield won the toss and batted but only Wijenayake built a significant innings.

He played himself in carefully, taking 22 balls to get off the mark, but reached 48 before being run out at the bowler's end going for a single.

Chesterfield were all out for 123 and Spondon reached their target in the 24th over for the loss of two wickets.

Chesterfield stay eighth in the 12-team table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seconds dropped back into the Division Three North relegation zone with a 104-run home defeat against Darley Dale.

Dougie Briggs hit 81 as the visitors raced to 297-6 off 45 overs with Chesterfield not bowling a single maiden.

Chesterfield rarely looked like matching that and skipper Adam Woodhouse was stranded on 71 not out as Chesterfield were all out for 194 in reply.

They are next to bottom of the table on 186 points, seven behind Langley Mill United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third team are 42 points clear at the top of Division Nine North following a 96-run win at nearest rivals Eckington.

Corey Green's 67 led Chesterfield to 220 before they bowled out Eckington for 134.

The Sunday side drew at Hollinsend Methodist in the Mansfield & District League.

Alfie Bell's 184 not out fired the hosts to 358-6 off 40 overs before Kelon Charles (72 not out) and Alfie Bamford (65) helped Chesterfield to 260-4.