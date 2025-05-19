Westwell duo piling up tons of runs for Chesterfield

Brothers Ewan, left, and Luke Westwell scored centuries on successive days

Chesterfield Cricket Club brothers Ewan and Luke Westwell have had a week to remember.

The duo, both opening the batting, hit centuries on consecutive days.

Ewan set the ball rolling by scoring 122, his second successive century in Derbyshire County League games. for the Club's third team against Darley Dale.

That helped his side, who top Division Nine North, to 218-8 off 40 overs before they bowled out the visitors for 174 to win by 44 runs.

The following day Luke hit 119 for Chesterfield's Sunday side in a thrilling Mansfield & District League draw against Anston at Queen's Park.

Chesterfield scored 235-5 off 40 overs and the visitors closed on 231-9 after being pegged back by Jayden Wood (5-44) taking three wickets in four balls in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield's first team fought back after a nightmare start but eventually lost by four wickets in the Derbyshire League at Ticknall.

They won the toss and batted but, at the end of Greg Cork's opening over, they were in deep trouble on 0-2.

The rest of their innings was a battle to stay in the game.

They had several promising partnerships and six batters reached at least 15 but no-one went on to play a major innings with Kemira Wijenayake (38) and Luke Westwell (30) the top scorers.

Chesterfield lost a wicket every time it looked as though they might be getting back towards parity in the contest, Cork taking 3-29 and Joe Wilson 3-50, and they were eventually dismissed for 185.

A second-wicket stand of 78 between Luke Harvey (39) and Will Tarrant put the home side in charge and Tarrant went on to play the match-winning knock.

A tight finish looked possible when Reece Johnson (2-31) and Harry Wilmott (2-30) helped to spark a Ticknall slide from 150-3 to 159-6.

But, as long as Tarrant remained, Ticknall were in the driving seat and he eased the tension with two huge sixes, finishing 93 not out.

Chesterfield are joint fifth in the 12-team table on 78 points, 17 behind leaders Ockbrook & Borrowash.

Teenage off-spinner Joe Simpkin made a highly-promising debut for Chesterfield seconds but could not prevent a six-wicket defeat against Holmesfield at Queen's Park.

Chesterfield looked in a strong position when they reached 80-1 after winning the toss in the Division Three North clash.

But, once Kieran Marsh (37) and Tom Wanford (27) were parted, the home side collapsed as medium-pacer Nikhil Davies (5-25) ripped out the middle order.

Chesterfield were eventually all out for 147, having hit only one boundary in their last 15 overs.

The visitors looked to be cruising to victory on 64-1 but the introduction of Simpkin (3-49) from the Lake End put the issue in doubt, if only briefly.

Flighting the ball well and finding some turn in the pitch, he beat the bat repeatedly and took his wickets in quick succession.

However, a flurry of boundaries from Keyur Patel (55 not out from 36 balls) guided Holmesfield to victory in style.

The result leaves Chesterfield bottom of the table but they have a game in hand on nearly all their rivals.

On Saturday Chesterfield host Spondon at Queen's Park, the seconds go to Darley Dale and the third team take on Eckington at Calow.

On Sunday the seconds are at Duffield to play the winners of the tie between Duffield and Denby in the Bayley Cup T20 and the Mansfield League side play Hollinsend Methodist at Queen's Park.