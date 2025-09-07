Weightman comes third in European Trials Bike Championships

Team GB dominate the podium 1. Charlie Rolls 2. Jack Carthy 3.Oliver Weighman

The historic town of Aarhus, Denmark saw a Bike Trials takeover on 5-7 September for the 2025 UEC Trials European Championships, with local trials bike champion Oliver Weightman, 19, from Breamfield near Wirksworth came a proud third.

On a very wet and slippery qualification day Oliver battled the elements to finish, 6th. A placing that allowed a spot in the finals but in the unenviable position of going first, ahead of two British team mates and three Spanish contenders.

The older of the two Weightman brothers and world number five, Oliver, set himself up well in the early sections of the final. The competition was tense as he went into the last section in 3rd place, with all three Spanish competitors close enough to threaten his podium spot.

With a confident final section Oliver finished 10 points, the equivalent of one obstacle, clear of his Spanish rivals. Securing 3rd place and a spot on the podium behind fellow GB rider and world number one Jack Carthy in second and World number two, British champion Charlie Rolls taking the top spot. Team GB monopolised the podium.

Oliver travelled to the competition with his younger brother Eddie, 16, who competed in the Men’s Junior Championship for the first time, achieving an impressive 7th just missing out on his chance of a spot in the finals.

With one more World Cup competition this season, in Cordon, France on the 14th September and the UCI World Championships in Riyadh in November, Team GB are the ones to beat. Both of these elite international finals will be free to watch, via UCI stream.

Derbyshire BikeTrial Centre, where the Weightman brothers train, is open to the public on Wednesday evenings and weekends, opening times advertised on their facebook page, for anyone interested in trying out the sport.