Weightman Brothers return from BIU World Championships victorious

Piazzatore, Italy was the destination for this years BIU* World BikeTrial Championships on August 17/18th.

The Weightman brothers travelled to Italy hopeful, after a series of strong results over the summer.

Oliver Weightman, now 18, has moved into the Men’s Elite category this year for the first time. His younger brother Eddie, still 15, continues to compete in a junior category. This has meant the brothers have been competing in separate competitions for the first time and travelling to opposite ends of Europe from each other.

In August Eddie headed to the World Youth Games in Germany where he competed as the only representative of Team GB in his age group final where he finished joint third.

Oliver Weightman competing in the final

Oliver has joined Elite riders from all over the world competing in the UCI World Cup, a series of four international competitions spaced throughout the year. So far Oliver has headed to Norway and Poland coming 3rd and 4th ,respectively, in these top level events.

But in Piazzatorre, the aBike Trial World Championships were hosted by the BIU where regulations differ slightly. Meaning the brothers could compete in the same international competition, for the first time this season.

BIU events differ from the UCI competitions, that the brothers have been riding all summer, in that courses are set in natural, more rugged and less predictable terrain. Course setters utilise tree roots, embedded rock, streams, gulleys and loose shingle, in settings like the mountainous woodlands of Italy, to test rider’s ability.

In Piazzatorre, the qualifying days saw fine and dry conditions. This allowed the brothers to safely negotiate their route into their individual finals. But a storm came into the region overnight. By Sunday the fine t-shirt weather was replaced by chilly rain and final courses were ridden on slippery surfaces and bubbling streams, that had been trickles the day before, causing many riders to falter.

Eddie Weightman

This played to the advantage of the Wirksworth based brothers, no strangers to riding and training in the Derbyshire rain. Even though they had a couple of dramatic falls of their own, both Eddie and Oliver achieved their first double top podium of the summer. Eddie becoming Under 16 BIU world champion and Oliver becoming Men’s BIU World Champion.

Keep up to date on the brothers progress for the rest of the season, leading up to the UCI World Championships in Abu Dhabi in December on their socials. Tiktok: @oliver.weightman,@eddie_weightman Youtube: @oliverweightmn1714,@eddieweightman9828, Instagram: oliver.weightman,@eddieweightmantrials.