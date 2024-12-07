Weakened Dronfield Colts just edged out at Belper

Dronfield Colts

Dronfield Colts were narrowly beaten at Belper in a league and cup double header.

They were unfortunately weaked by unavailability and injuries and were forced to play several members of the team in unaccustomed positions. Conditions for both sides were terrible with heavy rain and strong winds was obviously going to cause problems.

As expected both sides made numerous handling errors and play was fragmented with frequent scrums for knock-ons. However it is to their credit that both sides still managed to put on a very entertaining game for the many hardy spectators.

Belper started the stronger with good interplay putting the Dronfield defence under great pressure, but solid defending and commitment at the breakdown kept the score at 0-0. Dronfield began to get into their stride, making good use of their larger ball carriers but despite a couple of good opportunities they were unable to turn pressure into points.

A good break from the Belper backline resulted in a penalty for them which was successfully kicked resulting in a Belper lead 3-0 going into half timeBelper started the second half the stronger with their forwards begining to dominant and they increased their lead when one of their pack crashed over. The attempted conversion was unsuccessful and so their lead was now 8-0.

Once again Dronfield began to develop more structure into their game and with players providing support for each other gained ground. At this stage of the game Belper were struggling to defend. Eventually Dronfield's continual pressure paid off. Centre Josh was able to gain possession after a tackle and power through the Belper defence to score. The conversion was unsuccessful and the score was now 8-5.

This would lead to an exciting finale to the game with both sides coming close to another score on more than one occasion. . With no more points for either side however, it meant that Dronfield lost by a single score. It had been a very close contest Dronfield Colts next game is on Dec 21st when they travel away to Long Eaton . They will be hoping for a full strength sideto be available on that occasion.