Watson home first in iconic Bolsover 10K

North Derbyshire Running Club celebrated another successful running of their flagship race, starting and finishing at its new home of Bolsover Castle.

It was the best of Sunday mornings for North Derbyshire Running Club at iconic Bolsover Castle for the 38th edition of their flagship Bolsover 10 km.

It was the inaugural running from the castle after 37 years of the race being run from Bolsover school on Moor Lane. A new beginning for the race in a year where the club, founded in 1985, are set to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

For this inaugural running there was the biggest field since 2017, with 930 runners making the 9:30 race start time. The runners racing on the same flat and rural course, except for now starting and finishing in the castle yard.

Race winner Kristian Watson in a 32 minutes and 37 seconds

As well as there being this bumper field for the race, the host club members were out in heavy force, above two-thirds of their membership turning out as race organisers, marshals, spectators and race runners. In the end there were an amazing 110 runners finishing in the red and gold colours of the club, this number an event record by 70 runners.

This year’s Bolsover 10km king of the castle was Kristian Watson of Mansfield Harriers who clocked a speedy 32:37 to prevail by 26 seconds from 2022 winner Matt Quibell of Clowne RR. Dan Hawley of the Long Eaton Running club was the third runner home in 33:18.

In the 374 runner ladies’ race field vet-45 athlete, Hayley Gill, made it a Mansfield Harriers win double when clocking an event pb time of 36:33 when beating home Emma Holt of the Chesterfield Triathlon Club. Emma over the moon with her race performance as she ended up with a 37:04 pb. Laura Bailey of the Unsanctioned Athletes Club taking the final place on the ladies’ podium with a 37:27 time.

There were a whole host of great performances and personal best times achieved by North Derbyshire runners. Danny Baggaley their first runner home in 33:26 to take fourth place in the race. Laura Goy the club’s first female runners home. Laura breaking 40 minutes for the distance for the first time with her 39:39 pb time.

There were pb races run too by Chris Gabbott (37:40) Hannah Barnett (42:08) Alex Watson (42:17) Emma Trolley (49:34) Steve Sheffield (50:56) Erica Bramhall (51:27) Mark Chapman (52:29) Sophie Armitage (53:10) John Stoddart (53:19) Natalie Raines (54:29) Ashley Browes (55:10) Selina Handyside (58:26) Emily Williams (60:57) and Lindsay Ward (64:56)