Unfortunate defeat for Chesterfield women while men’s side win again

Chesterfied Hockey Club’s Women's first team travelled to Brigg for a mid-table class this weekend, with both teams entering the game on equal points.

Despite a well matched playing field, it was an unfortunate defeat for the team, conceding 2 goals towards the latter end of the second half, with the final score 2-0.

With crucial members of the team absent the pressure was on to hold off Brigg’s tight press and structured set-up off the ball. Early leads through Brigg’s defensive players offered hope for an early goal but unfortunately the finish was not there. Chesterfield’s defence dominated Brigg’s relentless short corners with 'keeper Charlie Calderbank holding the realm. With some great saves across the goal the first half ended 0-0. Chesterfield kept up the pressure going into the first half, however, a slight dip in play and with tiredness starting to show Brigg were able to work their way into our defensive half scoring 2 goals, both tricky to defend.

Captain Nuala Kendellen says “We are going from strength to strength navigating this new league each week. Also our recent results do not reflect our work and commitment, we will always preserve. With key players missing this week, we put that extra effort into supporting each other and upholding our shared ethos of we win as a team and we lose as a team. I am proud of this squad every single game and every single training session. Onto the next, at home against 2nd in the league, next week, at Fortress St. Mary’s!”

Player of the Match - Charlie Calderbank

But it was back-to -back victories for Chesterfield Mens 1s who put five past Rotherham.

It was a shaky start for the Mens 1st XI on Saturday as they conceded within the first 20 seconds against Rotherham HC. The side quickly recovered as a slick passing move down the right wing led to centre forward Jack Hartley guiding the ball off a rebound into the bottom corner to make the score 1-1 after just 2 minutes.

Both sides began to settle into the game before Rotherham struck in the 22nd minute after a scrappy short corner move dribbled over the goal line.

Captain Nuala Kendellen (green)

Following another 10 minutes of end-to-end action Hartley produced a piece of brilliance, collecting the ball from Ryan Speed and breezing into the D before depositing the ball in the top corner with a blistering hit, 2-2.

Chesterfield struck again in the final play of the first half. A short corner routine saw the ball slipped to Speed at the left post, who took his opportunity with relish and rolled the ball into an empty net.

The second half was somewhat of a different story, as Chesterfield began to take control for much of the game. In the 45th minute evergreen forward Dan Molloy went solo, carrying the ball to the penalty spot and rolling around the goalkeeper before bundling the ball in.

Following a further barrage, courtesy of the Chesterfield forward line, Rotherham conceded again. A fluid attacking move resulted in the ball falling to clubman of the year contender Sam Barrett, who confidently deposited the ball into the back of the net, 5-2.

The second half was not all one-way traffic however, as the visitors converted a second penalty corner routine and gave their side a glimpse of hope in the dying moments of the game.

The match finished 5-3 with Chesterfield pleased with their performance in large phases of the game. Man of the match Zach Scothern was full of praise, saying “I think the guys responded well to the early deficit and showed real character to turn the game around.”

The team travel north to Driffield next week, hoping they claim another vital three points.