Turnaround galore in six red cup group openers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bob McCartin six red cup kicked off this season's T & M Motors Snooker League action and the group stages saw several turnarounds as the teams getting off to a flying start seemed to have the rug pulled from under them in a number of games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belper Royal British Legion feature the old team-mates of the late Bob McCartin who have done him proud in this eponymous competition over the years but they fell 2-0 behind early doors at Crich Comrades in Group B with Paul Trevett and Ade Smith striking 40-18 and 30-21 respectively.However, Mark Newby snatched the third on the black to reduce the arrears and after Justin Weller levelled matters, the pendulum well and truly swung towards the away side.Steve Bullock and Wayne Shooter edged another close encounter on the black in the first of the scotch doubles and with Paul Jarrett and Newby putting the game beyond the hosts, the cue arms began to flow ever more freely.This being the case, Weller and Bullock combined sublimely in the seventh and final frame with breaks of 27 and 23 in the pairs, showing the value of precise teamwork for an overall 5-2 win.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 were also out of the blocks quickly as they entertained Tansley Potters in Group C with Des Smith striking early with a 31 break en route to a 44-31 success.Radford Neville equalised but Phil Longden and Andrew Haggarty with successive frames put the Amber Valley side one away from victory.That is how it stayed though as Tansley took all three scotch doubles legs for a 4-3 verdict, with the Hawkins' father and son partnership's black ball success in the sixth frame proving pivotal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group A's opener was also a come from behind scenario after Scott Brooks (on the pink) and Trevor Wright (on the black) had Edgefold No2 two to the good at Bolehill Institute.Ricki Slack took green to pink to pull one back and teamed up with Colin Marchington for a black ball success in the scotch doubles after Simon Zoppi had equalised in-between.Brooks and Josh Dakin levelled matters again at 3-3 before the two Ians, Birks and Doe teamed up to deliver a pink ball triumph for Bolehill in the decider.

STEVE BULLOCK teamed up sublimely with Justin Weller

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 went one better with a 5-2 win at Edgefold No3.Ben Monk saw off a valiant effort from Fin Harvey to take a re-spotted black in the opener and although Sam Kniveton pulled it level, wins for Ady Lowe and Carlos Zaragoza soon had the visitors 3-1 up.Monk and Ady Lowe soon secured the win before Harvey and Jacob Bradbury reduced the arrears.The nights action concluded with Monk and Jack Lowe taking a 37-23 verdict.