Tupton Summer Festival of Football hailed a success

The festival attracted over 175 teams in age groups from under 7s to under 16s.

Clubs travelled from across the region with winners of the various tournaments vowing to return to defend their titles in 2026.

The winners at each age group at the Summer Festival of Football were U7s – Dronfield AFC Whites, U8s – Spire Rangers U9’s - Brampton Rovers, U10’s - Rawmarsh St Josephs, U11’s - Matlock Gladiators, U12’s - Somersall Stingers, U13’s - Somersall Bulldogs , U14’s - Staveley Trojans , U15’s - Dronfield Town FC, U15’s Girls – Notts County Women U14s, U16’s - Barnby dun colts

Dave Hoult, President of New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C., said, “The Summer Festival Football is the biggest event in the club's calendar. We aim to provide the best experience to the teams taking part, and it is lovely to receive the positive feedback we have. The festival allows us to continue to invest in the facilities for the club.”

Antony Maidens, Chairman, added: “The tournament could not happen without the many volunteers from the club and the local community who give up three weekends of their summer to ensure the tournament runs smoothly. From supporting the teams taking part to setting up and taking down the pitches, and from helping with parking and road management to running stalls, all play an integral part in the success of the festival. We thank you all.”

“We are also grateful to Wilkins Vardy, our headline sponsor. Their kind financial support not only ensures the tournament happens but means that the money raised from the festival can be invested back into improving the footballing facilities for the community of Tupton.”

The headline sponsor for the tournament is Wilkins Vardy Estate Agents.

The New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football will return in 2026, and details will be available at https://newtuptonivanhoefc.co.uk/summer-festival-of-football/ early next year.

