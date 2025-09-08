Tupton get the season underway with defeat at Mansfield

The game began on a positive note, with Tupton in receipt of a Mansfield kick off, this was countered well with a bruising carry by Jack Fox from the back of a ruck. A chip over the front line of defence by Jordan White- 1st XV captain- brought on the first lineout of many.

A strong kick from the Mansfield back line saw Jordan White with ball in hand, White managed to return the ball with a thundering kick yet was A bone crunching tackle from inside centre: Adam Barker hit with a high shoulder to the face two seconds after. In the first of many controversial decisions, the dangerous challenge was awarded a yellow card, opposed to the red it deserved. Tupton were awarded a penalty, which was taken as a kick for the posts by fly half Sam Cooper, this attempt fell narrowly short.

The rest of the first half saw many standout performances from Tupton’s squad, including a lineout recovery and jackal from blindside flanker and self-appointed “Turnover king” Danny Grattage, two massive tackles by inside centre Adam Barker, a game changing turnover by Will Eyre, and multiple strong carries from Luke Marshall. The half also gave way to the beginnings of the rising tensions between the two teams, with Danny Grattage and Jack Macdonald -both not unfamiliar to confrontationengaging in extra curriculars with Mansfield’s feistier players, and an increasingly rowdy. Things get heated in the final moments of the first half Mansfield sideline attempting to distract 1st XV coach and Tupton’s director of rugby Robert McGeechan, who remained calm and unphased despite their best eHorts.

Tensions boiled over however, when a miscalculated tackle by Meeo Phrachai had both teams up in arms, no blows were exchanged, meaning no disciplinary action was taken. Strong runs plagued the latter minutes of the first half, as the sideline were treated to a spectacular breakthrough of Mansfield’s defensive line by loosehead prop Max Baggaley, and second row James Blakey. Though to Tupton’s dismay, a Mansfield penalty kicked for the posts brought the score to 3-0 mere minutes before the half ended.

This was followed up by a heroic tackle on Mansfield’s scrum half by number 8 Luke Marshall, and another strong hit by winger Meeo Phrachai, in his first game starting for the 1st XV. The half ended on a sour note with Jack Macdonald receiving a yellow card for repeated offences, though at 3-0 down, Tupton were certainly determined for the second half.

The second half began with a Mansfield restart, taken by Luke Marshall in another great carry, unfortunately lost forward in the offload. Mansfield’s scrum led to a kick for territory which was swiftly returned by Jordan White. The early minutes of the second half saw Mansfield almost in receipt of a try, however a fumbled catch by the winger meant that Tupton had time to recollect before they returned after the lineout.

A huge run from Sam Cooper followed by another hardhitting run by Luke Marshall helped set the tone of the half early on. After a Mansfield turnover was knocked on, Tupton were awarded a scrum, where Luke Marshall picked up from 8 and gained a significant amount of ground, after Tupton were given penalty advantage, Sam Cooper attempted a drop-goal, while this attempt was unsuccessful, the play was brought back for the penalty. With another attempt at a kick for posts, Cooper put Tupton on the scoreboard at 3-3 and brought about a second half resurgence.

Later plays saw the ball change hands many times before a crucial turnover by Hooker Stu Lye brought on another chance for Tupton to increase their score in the form of a penalty kick which brought the score up to 6-3. Mansfield returned with a restart and quickly gave away a penalty for being offside- an offence of which they racked up eight penalties in total for, and many more that went unmissed, it’s a miracle there was no disciplinary action. The early minutes of the half saw a number of effective forward plays, both in tight knit pods in open play and in fierce set pieces, with strong mauls off of lineouts and tighter scrums gaining yards previously not gained, and heavier carries from the pack keeping possession in Tupton’s hands.

Tupton also became more aggressively competitive in opposition set pieces during the second half winning opposition scrums and lineouts. A huge kick from Jordan White saw Tupton gain masses of territory.

A Mansfield lineout was quickly turned over after a knock on, with a successful scrum and a fierce carry from number 8, possession was handed back to Mansfield for a scrum, however this possession was short-lived as Tupton received a scrum for Mansfield crossing. After a scrambled play of attack, the ball ultimately was knocked on at the wing, with Mansfield recovering the ball in the scrum, they then spread the ball down the hands, reaching the winger, whose unmatched pace awarded Mansfield their one and only try, this was then converted, making the scoreline 10-6.

The final few minutes of the game saw a panicked Tupton team scrambled for the try line, though their drive was not enough to earn them the final points needed. Though the scoreline did not fall in Tupton’s favour, the team should be commended on their aggressive play style and high intensity which was maintained until the final whistle. Team coaches Robert McGeechan and David Dean are sure to be excited about what this season could bring.

