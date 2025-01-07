Tupton continue good form to pick up first win of 2025.

The lads celebrating a try

Tupton continued their fine form with a hard fought 52 - 3 win, away to Paviors on the first weekend of 2025.

The first game of 2025 was at one point looking like it was never going to go ahead. With the good old British weather closing in, the game was close to being called off, however the referee was happy with the pitch, and so it was game on.

Paviors started off the strongest, and Tupton couldn't quite get out of first gear, it must have been the Christmas hangover. Half-Time came, and after a try from Flanker Will Eyre, the lads went in winning 7-3. The lads came out for the second half and after a 'chat' at half-time, had something to prove. And that is exactly what they did.

The came flying out of the blocks with some flowing and fast rugby, which eventually led to the lads running out confortable winners, with further tries from Tom Eyre, Jack McDonald, Adam Barker, Luke Marshall, Cain Holmes and two from Jordan White, with Sam Cooper adding 6 conversions along the way.Overall, a much needed win away from home which could have easily gone the other way in the first half. The Blue & Gold First Team are now on a 12 match unbreaten run, and sit top of the table as they look for promotion from the league.

James Blakey happy with win

Ryan Martin, on his return to the First Team in over a year took the MOM award, proving that you never lose class. Huge credit has to go to Paviors for getting the game on in difficult conditions, as well as their hospitality after the match. The First Team now look towards this weekend, as they face Amber Valley at #TheRec, looking to make it 13 wins from 13.