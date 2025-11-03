Trio hit Junior Cup trebles in Chesterfield Sunday League

It was an eventful weekend in the Chesterfield Sunday League

Gianluca Beard, Max Higginson, and Tyler Dunn were in good form on Sunday in the third round of the Derbyshire Junior Sunday Cup scoring hat tricks for Crown and Anchor, All Inn and Whitwell respectively.

Beard's three came as Anchor progressed at the expense of Byron Tap whom they beat 3-0. Higginson's treble for All Inn plus a fourth goal from Jake Harper earned their side a 4-2 win at Spartans and a place in Round Four. For Tyler Dunn however his efforts proved to be in vain as despite his three goal salvo two goals each for Jordan Hunter and Matt Walsh plus a fifth from Scott Heggarty saw opponents Wingfield White Hart win the tie 5-3 to progress.

In another all HKL tie Tupton came out on top against Tibshelf Community, winning the tie 4-1. Galaxy Vets travelled to Condor to take on the East Midlands Public Authorities League side and their trip proved to be more than worth while as a solitary Dan Keenan goal secured the win and a place in the next round. A very close game between Courage and Clay Cross Town needed penalties to decide the winner as the game ended goalless after ninety minutes and it was the former who prevailed winning the shoot-out 6-5.

Domestically in HKL ONE Langwith White Star won their fourth game in as many starts as a Sam Dockwray brace plus a goal apiece from Owen Biddle and Kian Tansley secured them a 4-1 win at Brampton Moor Rovers. Top of the table Eyam's excellent start to the season continued with a 4-1 victory over Butchers Arms. Elliott Crilley, Tom Ibbeson, Oliver James and Dominic Sidwell hitting the winning goals with Adam Hall scoring Arms goal. At the other end of the division bottom club Grassmoor Sports took on second bottom Rangers and drew 3-3, Joe Godfrey hitting a fine hat trick for Rangers.

Elliott Nunn was in superb form for Hasland Club in HKL TWO grabbing himself a four goal haul as Club won 5-2, Tom McTighe adding number five. Nunn's four goals took his league total to date to ten. Jacob Owen scored his fifteenth goal of the season for improving Clowne Comets as they beat Mutton 5-0. joining him on the scoresheet were Owen Lester, Rhys Cunnington and Elliott Daffin.

Leaders Bolsover Town Seniors faced promotion chasers Tibshelf Seniors and the game ended all square at 1-1, the point maintaining the 'Rooks' seven point lead. Bottom side Brampton Victoria's search for a first point continues following a 5-1 defeat to Shinnon. Tom Torrington was on target twice in the win with Luke Greaves, Joe Kirk and Tom Sutter chipping in with a goal each.

In HKL THREE Killamarsh Juniors extended their lead at the top of the division to five points with a 2-0 win over Industry whilst John Pye and Staveley Town shared the points in a 3-3 draw, Fabian Mitchell-Bent, Josh O'Conner-Farey and Jack Shaw scoring for the 'Pyes'.

Dronfield Oak trounced Glapwell Gladiators in HKL FOUR rattling in ten goals. The Gladiators were under the cosh from the first minute as Oak moved to the top of the division, Devon Boler and Lewis Pearson scoring twice, Jack Larissey, Josh Sugden, Josh Birks, Ross Camm, Tom Khan and Callum Sugden one each. Chesterfield Town picked up three valuable points in a 5-2 win at Elm Tree, Theo Robinson and Josh Bennet both scoring twice, Will Tracey once.

HKL FIVE leaders Creswell Black Diamond maintained their good form with a 3-0 win over Duke of Brampton but it was Holmewood who made the headlines recording an unbelievable 14-0 win at Barlborough Rovers. Having said that Rovers are on a terrible run of form as they have now conceded double figures five times in eight starts and their goals against column now stands at 73 with a goal difference of minus 65.

In a much more competitive game Renishaw MW entertained Spire. At the start of play the hosts were in third place whilst Spire were looking for win number one and against all odds two Kyle Martin goals and a third from Nathan Watts saw Spiere secure that first win turning the form book on its head. Pilsley Community also won, two goals from Denny Bush plus one each from Kaden Jelley and Sam Pearce-Selby earning them a 4-2 victory over Eastwood Albion, Evan Morley with both Albion goals.

Matt Towndrow took his goals tally to seventeen as he scored twice for his Courage Development side in a 6-1 win over Hasland Community Reserves in HKL SIX. Tom Rodman also scored two, Brendon Maminingo and Brandon Ashton one. Second from bottom Spartans Reserves recorded a good win, beating Chesterfield Town Reserves 3-2, Joel Thompson scoring both Chesterfield's goals.