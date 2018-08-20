Triathlete Elsbeth Grant picked for Olympics-style event

Talented teenager Elsbeth Grant, of Chesterfield, has been selected for the triathlon at the 2018 School Games, a national multi-sport event for the UK’s elite school-age athletes.

Grant, a 16-year-old student at St Mary’s High School, will represent the East Midlands at the Games, which are taking place at Loughborough University between Thursday, August 30 and Sunday, September 2.

She already has an impressive record, having won both the British Youth Triathlon Championships and the British Triathlon Super Series last year.

Grant will be one of 1,400 athletes competing across 11 sports at the Games, which is designed to give youngsters a taste of the big time and experience of high-level competition in an environment similar to the Olympic or Paralympic Games. She will even live in a dedicated athletes’ village and take part in a grand opening ceremony.

She will be following in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who competed at the event before going on to international success. These include swimming superstar Adam Peaty, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, sprinter Adam Gemili and Paralympians Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock.