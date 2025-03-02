Trevor delivers Wright on cue for Edgefold No2 in Matlock snooker league

Edgefold No2 enjoyed an excellent win in the T & M Motors Snooker League campaign

EDGEFOLD No2 gained one of their best wins of the T & M Motors Snooker League campaign with a 3-2 defeat of play off contenders Clay Cross Brotherhood.

Josh Dakin set the tone with a 63-40 success in the opener before Tony Blant equalised with a black ball victory in the next.Trevor Wright put the hosts back in front with an excellent 62-34 triumph over dual Derbyshire champion Graham Jones in the next before Ian McKay (25 break) levelled matters again to leave the game resting on the final frame.And it was Wright again who stepped up to the plate with partner Martin Barwick to deliver a convincing 74-10 scoreline for a satisfying nights work.

Edgefold No1 had fallen twice at Tansley Potters in cup competitions this season but maintained their unbeaten league run with a narrow 3-2 verdict on this occasion.Martin Lawrence (35 clearance) levelled the game at 22-2 after Steve Burton had nudged the visitors ahead and it was he and Richard Ferguson who sealed the deal in the concluding doubles leg, with breaks of 29 and 22.

Second placed Bolehill Institute fell 4-1 at home to Belper British Legion with Steve Bullock and Paul Jarrett each winning on the black and Mark Newby on the pink to put the match beyond doubt.Ian Birks pulled one back but Justin Weller and Wayne Shooter put the icing on the cake for the Legionnaires.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 enjoyed a superb 4-1 home win over Crich Comrades with Des Smith (33 break) showing the way followed up soon afterwards by brother John for 2-0.Jack Long pulled one back but Andrew Haggarty continued his good form by taking the next to ensure overall victory.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 took the first three frames from Edgefold No3 with Ben Monk top scoring before a late fightback saw Reece Johnstone (22 break) pull one back followed by a doubles win for Sam Kniveton and Kieran Worsley.

In the competitions, Ben Monk struck a half century break in the Open Individual Handicap but ultimately it was Lee Hage who qualified for his second semi final.

Just one match in the Elliott Carpets Billiards League saw Bolehill Institute defeat Whitworth Institute 14-8 with wins for Ricki Slack and Andrew Brough despite Jim McCann's run of 39.