Trampoline gold for Hasland gymnasts

L-R: Brody Rhodes, Ebony Walsh, Katie McGee and Matthew Skelton

Two Chesterfield gymnasts, alongside two of their teammates, have recently become national champions across two trampolining competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hasland’s Brody Rhodes and Katie McGee, both won gold at the British Gymnastics’ Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final held at Birmingham Arena. Both, along with 100s of other gymnasts had to go through a rigorous qualification process, competing in three qualification rounds earlier this year with only the top two at the end of the three rounds being selected to represent their age group, ability (Level 1 up to 4) and region.

Each gymnast must compete two 10 skill routines, which are judged on execution, difficulty, time of flight (time the gymnast is in the air) and horizontal displacement (gymnast’s movement across the bed). Katie, who came 9th in last year’s final went on to win gold in the Level 2 15yrs+ Women category. Brody, who won silver last year, went one better to win gold in the Level 4 15-16yrs Men with a 13-somersault routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their two teammates also won gold, with Matthew Skelton repeating his result from 2024 winning gold again in the Level 1 15yrs+ Disability Category in Birmingham and Ebony Walsh, winning the Year 10-14 Advanced level female category at the British Schools Trampolining Finals held at Derby Arena.

This is a huge achievement for all of our gymnasts, who train under Head Coach Darren Potts and his team at Derby’s Delta Trampoline Club, who offer training from beginners, right through to elite gymnasts.