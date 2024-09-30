Tight games in Division One of Chesterfield Sunday League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Week six and another busy day with goals flowing around the league, not so in HKL ONE however with the two games played producing just three.

A Ryan Brown goal for Rangers proved to be enough to earn a victory over Butchers Arms whilst Callum Mawbey scored for Clay Cross Town Sunday as they drew 1-1 at Brampton Rovers.

There was a seven goal thriller at Hasland Club in HKL TWO as visiting Hollingwood Athletic took the spoils, winning by the odd goal in seven. Reece Nuthall scored two of the winners goals, Ryan Whittaker and Jack Yeomans the other two with Harry Oakley, Jordan White and Jack Yeomans finding the net for Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clay Cross Utd were in good form as Brad Walker scored twice, Adam Wragg and Harrison Greenslade once in a 4-1 win over MSK Utd. Jake Monaghan scored the only goal of the game in the tie between Brampton Victoria and Dronfield Wanderers, earning his Victoria side the win.

Action from the 1-1 draw between Brampton Rovers AFC [blue] v Clay Cross Town in HKL Division One at Newbold Back Lane. Pics: Martin Roberts.

In HKL THREE Duke and Tibshelf Community went toe to toe, goal to goal with the former just coming out on top as they hit eight goals to Community’s six. Jordan Hendley claimed the man of the match accolade, scoring five of his Dukes side’s eight with Lee Naughton scoring twice, Dan Harper once.

Community’s goals came from Steve Wright who scored twice and Mark Pepper. Dan Radford, Connor Brooks and Jacob Hopkinson. Callum Clarkson and Elliott Daffin’s goals for Clowne Comets cancelled out Leon Spalding’s effort for opponents Creswell Barnett as Comets won 2-1.

Bolsover Town Seniors edged out opponents Shinnon 3-2 as two goals apiece for Callum Creswell and Lewis Spencer earned Killamarsh Juniors the points as they beat Green Utd 4-2. In the division’s other game Staveley drew 2-2 with Gasoline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelmelters are the team to beat currently in HKL FOUR as their 2-1 win at Chesterfield Town moved them three points clear at the top of the table.

Action from the 1-1 draw between Brampton Rovers AFC [blue] v Clay Cross Town in HKL Division One at Newbold Back Lane. Pics: Martin Roberts.

Sean Dinneen had an eventful day for Spartans in their 6-0 victory over Wingfield White Hart, scoring his eighth goal of the season, missing a penalty and other chances to score as well as creating two of Spartans other goals, Morgan Priestly scored two goals for the winners, Rhys Mansell and Dan Carty and Dan Hamilton also scored.

Tupton Tap and Rose and Crown shared ten goals and the points in their 5-5 draw. Bradley Topham and Josh Cameron scored twice for Tap, Dominic Reeve once.

Courage handed out a thrashing to Spartans Reserves in HKL FIVE with no fewer than nine players finding the back of Spartans net as they ran out 11-0 winners. Alex Hancock and Jack Roddis both scored twice, Josh Dunwell, Adam Guirdham, Nathan Howarth. Trent Jules, Jake Pheasey, Dan Riley and Alex Wainwright once. Also winners in FIVE were Duke of Brampton who beat Hasland Community 4-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie Wigley was the main man for Courage Development in HKL SIX scoring both his sides goals in a 2-0’win at Brampton Three Horseshoes. A hat trick from Daniel Hodson led his Crown and Anchor side to a 5-2 victory over Woodthorpe, Cameron Lee-Davison and Cameron Sorockyj joining him on the scoresheet. All Inn beat Renishaw 6-3 whilst Tibshelf Community Reserves lost by the odd goal in seven to Hasland Community Reserves.

In the Derbyshire Senior Sunday Cup Doe Lea where awesome as they trounced Tibshelf 12-1. Corey Burton hammering four goals, Elliott Nunn three. Ryan’s Ordidge two, Ryan Booker, Oliver Rouse and Rod Holland one each.