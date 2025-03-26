Three teams promoted on a day to remember for Chesterfield Hockey Club

2s captain, Em Chapman

Chesterfield HC had a day to remember as it saw 3 teams promoted on the final day of the season.

It was both ecstasy and relief for 3 of Chesterfield's teams as they secured promotion from their respective leagues after games on Saturday.

The Men's 1s won their final league match, by 8-2 away against Huddersfield Dragons thus securing the Yorkshire Division 1 title and promotion. Under coach Clive Morris the team has gone from strength to strength, winning 8 out of 10 games since the Christmas break and scoring 48 goals in the process.

The Women's 2s have also been promoted, from Peak Division 2, after a very successful season for them under Em Chapman's captaincy. They finished their season with a 4-0 victory over Chesterfield 3s. In a stop-start season the 2s stepped up from last year, winning 17 of 21 games, and tightened up their defence, conceding only 18 goals in total.

1s youngster, Macie Robinson

Last but not least, the Men's 3s won their league convincingly, and went all the way through the season going completely unbeaten. The "Invincibles", as they have now named themselves, finished 8 points clear of their nearest rivals, scoring a massive 148 goals in 22 games. Next season they move to Peak & Wold 1 and will play against the Mens 2s.

The Mens 2s lost narrowly away by 1-0 to Doncaster 4s, who are still fighting for survival that the 2s secured the previous weekend.

The fight for survival for the Womens 1s went down to the very last game of the season. Needing to win and rely on results elsewhere, sadly the team fell by 4-2 to Harrogate 2s, meaning their relegation was confirmed. The 1s should still be pleased with their season, having accepted a double promotion they knew that this year would be difficult. Green shoots were seen though with the emergence of youngsters Witts, Robinson, Saunders and Wrigley.

Lastly the badgers lsot by 8-3 to Rotherham. The team went 6-0 down in the first half before kicking into gear and finishing the match on a high.