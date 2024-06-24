Third year of sponsorship for Ladies' cricket success story in Matlock

By Michele WheatleyContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:55 BST
Matlock Ladies Cricket Club is going from success to success and has been boosted by a third year of sponsorship from local company Longcliffe Calcium Carbonates.

With all hardball games won so far this season; and their softball league also going well, the new and growing group has much to celebrate.

Team captain Cathy Harris explains: “We are delighted with the way our Ladies Club is growing. We now have 30 women and girls registered with ages ranging from 11 to 65. Our ethos is about giving our players a good experience, with wins an important if secondary focus. This is helping with the encouragement of Juniors who are now coming up the ranks to play in the women’s team.

“This three-year sponsorship from Longcliffe has given us a real boost and has covered hard and softball team kits and equipment. It also helped us hold a ladies festival where we hosted 10 teams and got really positive feedback.”

Matlock Ladies' Cricket Club team in their sponsored kit
Matlock Ladies' Cricket Club team in their sponsored kit

Paul Boustead, Longcliffe Group Managing Director, added: “It’s been a pleasure to support this inclusive community Club and see Ladies cricket become increasingly popular in Matlock. We look forward to hearing how they continue to grow.”

This year the ladies’ team was promoted to the Derbyshire East Midlands Cricket League.

For any girls or ladies interested in joining, please contact Cathy Harris - [email protected]

