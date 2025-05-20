The Rams support the NSPCC’s Childhood Day

Scoreboard screen inside Pride Park Stadium showing NSPCC Childhood Day images and messages alongside match scores.

Derby County will share important fundraising messages on their matchday screens to mark the NSPCC’s Childhood Day.

Every year communities in Derbyshire and across the UK, come together to celebrate Childhood Day - the NSPCC’s national day of fundraising to help keep children safe.

The partnership between Derby County and the NSPCC started in 2022 to create a safer Derbyshire for children and families. Since then, the renowned football club has supported local projects and championed NSPCC campaigns.

This year, Derby County have backed the NSPCC’s Childhood Day by displaying charity messages and images on their big screens at Pride Park Stadium and on the LEDs around the pitch during home matches. Childhood Day also featured in the club’s match day programmes and social media channels.

Simon Carnall, Chief Operating Officer at Derby County.

Simon Carnall, Derby County’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Derby County and the NSPCC make a great team and together we have done great work supporting children and families throughout Derby and Derbyshire since our partnership began back in 2022.

“We are really pleased to be supporting this year’s Childhood Day and to help raise awareness of child safety and the services provided by the charity, like Childline.”

Local NSPCC volunteers will be organising a Childhood Day charity collection in Derby City Centre on Thursday, June 5, where people can drop by and show their support.

People in Derby and Derbyshire can also play their part this Childhood Day by taking part in the Childhood Day Mile. Whether it involves a morning jog, a bike ride or a neighbourhood game of rounders, every pound raised will support the NSPCC’s vital work keeping children safe.

Derby County screens at Pride Park Stadium showing support for NSPCC's Childhood Day.

Barbara Elsey, the Community Fundraising Manager for the East Midlands, said: “The NSPCC would like to give a big thanks to Derby County for supporting this year’s Childhood Day but also for being a fabulous partner for three years running. The great work we have done together over the years has done so much to help local children.

“Please do lend your support this Childhood Day. Over 80% of our income comes from people who choose to give to us and every pound raised will help us be there for children when they need support the most.”

For more information about how to support this Childhood Day, please visit the NSPCC’s website: www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us/charity-fundraising/childhood-day/