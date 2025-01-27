The Matlock Table Tennis championship starts to take shape

The big-hitters were in dominant mood in this week's Matlock table tennis action.

The Matlock Table Tennis championship is now really taking shape with favourites Cromford TTC and Old King and the Coles taking other teams apart in a bid to gain maximum points from each of their matches.

Cromford TTC are the style gurus of the Matlock league with attacking players they can call on that are probably the strongest in Derbyshire. Old King and the Coles have had a great season so far with a team showing varied and unpredictable styles. Led by Paul Coles they have consistently shown they can go the whole way to the promised land of champions.

Cromford TTC travelled to the Whitworth Theatre of dreams with a team of Tony Gregory, David Molyneaux and Mark Briddon to play Whitworth 1st. Cromford moved slowly through the gears with clinical precision and gave Whitworth 1st no hope for optimism. Whitworths Andy Middleton produced a consolation win by overcoming veteran performer Tony Gregory but could not influence the final result. Cromford ran out winners by 9 games to 1 with player David Molyneaux named player of the match. Another four points and Cromford march on.

Rivals Old King and the Coles travelled into the pennine heartlands to engage with Tideswell Tornadoes and continue their championship challenge. Stuart Bradstock started with a win against Old Kings Choc Lomas but Old King soon showed why they are serious championship contenders. Stephen Potter for Tideswell also won a game overcoming a determined Choc Lomas in a thrilling close fought five setter. Choc Lomas (1), Mick Stone (3) and Paul Coles (3) between them secured 4 points with Mick Stone named player of the match. Like Cromford, Old King and the Coles march on.

Match of the week was undoubtedly Marehay Mayhem against Wingerworth Explosives that lived up to its pre match hype as a potentially close encounter. Matlock’s very own intrepid reporter and Explosives player Andrew Poole recounts the nights events. Marehay Mayhem took on Wingerworth Explosives with revenge on their mind. After a Wingerworth win in the first week of the season the rematch could have gone either way. The match began with Andrew Poole taking a two set lead over Adam Jolley before Mayhems lead player came back strongly to win in the fifth set. Millie Ashurst and Jed Brabiner of Mayhem both won their game against Casey Robbins but both lost to Explosives Andrew Polle and Harris. With player of the match Adam Jolley winning three it left Mayhem leading 5-4 with the doubles the deciding game. Explosives doubles combination of Andrew Poole and Ben Harris pulled out all the stops to inflict an impressive win and giving themselves two vital points in the league. Final score Marehay Mayhem 5 Wingerworth Explosives 5.

Bottom of the league Ecobats welcomed last years champions Rowsley Rockets, who despite a pre-Christmas drop in form are now making a full recovery. With Neil Marples making a return to the side they could yet reclaim their place as league champions with yet another outstanding performance. With player of the match Neil Marples (3), Phil Raistrick (3) and Winston Spencer (2) all producing top table tennis it was a difficult ask of Ecobats but they did get one game from Rob Blackburn to give final result of Ecobats 1 Rockets 9.

The unpredictable Yakuza faced Heage Hotshots at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams. Squad rotation ment that John Davies played as first string after his winter training preparations went according to plan and he started where he left off by bamboozling and bewitching Heages mesmorized team. Ably assisted by Dave Kelly (3) and Russ Charlesworth (3) Yakuza made life difficult for Heage Hotshots and ran out 10-0 victors on this occasion.Although Yakuza are playing well they have a number of difficult games to embrace in the next few weeks and aren’t expected to sustain their challenge. They have performed well this season but Cromford and Whitworth Wonders are the bookies favourites and it will be a case of who blinks first before the season ends.