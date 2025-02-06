The big freeze: expert advice for grassroots sports clubs in Derbyshire

Grassroots clubs in Derbyshire are braced for more cold weather, as freezing temperatures are predicted again this weekend.

Ice and snow can create unsafe playing surfaces, leaving fixtures on Saturday and Sunday under threat – in an already weather-disrupted season. But help is at hand for sides struggling with their pitches during this latest cold snap.

The Grounds Management Association (GMA) is dedicated to helping grassroots sports teams across the country maintain and improve their playing surfaces. With the weekend fixtures under threat, the not-for-profit organisation has free information and guidance available on its website to help.

Tom Rowley, a pitch expert from the GMA, says: “Freezing weather can be a nightmare for grassroots clubs. As well as thousands of local adults and children missing out on sports, frozen pitches can also mean a fixture pile up later in the season. The cold weather can also cause lasting damage if the pitch isn’t managed correctly.

“We’re dedicated to helping grassroots sports clubs maintain and improve their pitches, and we’ve compiled lots of easy-to-follow and actionable advice on our website, including what to do when your pitch is frozen or has ice on it, from preparation to avoiding damage. I’d urge local clubs to take a look to ensure they’re prepared for the weather.”

The GMA’s top tips for snowy and frozen natural pitches

Prepping the pitch

When prepping the pitch, avoid aeration or deep spiking. The holes can make the soil more susceptible to freezing. You should also avoid all fertiliser, granular and liquid. If possible, mark the pitch in a different colour, such as blue or red.

Clearing snow

Snow itself won’t harm the pitch, so light snow can be removed by simple methods, like dragging ropes over the surface or using heavy duty plastic shovels. But never use salt, hot water or other snow-melt products – these can harm the turf.

Making a decision on whether a game can go ahead

No one ever wants to cancel a game, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. Heavy snow can be really labour and time intensive to remove – it can also cause waterlogged pitches when the snow melts.If the pitch is frozen, it’s vital to avoid any foot traffic. This can bruise the grass, causing lasting damage that won’t recover until growth resumes in the spring. Again, best to postpone and save the pitch for another day.

Once the snow has melted

Melted snow can leave a pitch waterlogged. If this happens, it’s really important to keep off the playing surface. Wait for it to dry out before working on it and between games, ask the public not to walk on it. On match day, have teams warm up off the pitch.

When deciding whether a game can go ahead or not, remember that playing on a very wet pitch can cause lasting damage and increase the risk of injury for players. As a rule of thumb, if there’s standing water before kick-off, it’s a no go.

For more expert seasonal advice from the GMA and free online toolkits, go to resources.thegma.org.uk