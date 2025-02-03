Tempers boil over during cup game between Brampton Rovers and Rangers

Action from Hasland Community Reserves' 3-1 win at Courage FC Development. Pic: James Roddis

A feisty affair between Brampton Rovers and Rangers in the Alma Cup saw both sides finish the game with nine men.

Rovers won the game 4-1 with Dan Claridge scoring twice, Marco Else and Declan Brewin once with Rovers Albie White and substitute Tom Robe along with Rangers Carl Donaghy and Joe Wood red carded. Killamarsh and Hasland Club were also in action in the Alma with the former running out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from James Savage, Scott Wilson and Callum Wood, Lewis Warwick scoring for Club.

in the Derbyshire Junior Sunday Cup a close affair was played out between Shinnon and All Inn with the former edging their way to an odd goal in five victory, with Rhys Wallhead and Luke Greaves amongst the goals for Shinnon.

Whitwell turned the form book upside down in the Chatsworth Cup as they beat fellow HKL Four side Chesterfield Town in a nine goal thriller 5-4. In the league Whitwell are struggling, second from bottom whilst Town are comfortable in mid table, however it was Whitwell who progressed.

In the league itself Hepthorne Lane fell to an eighth straight defeat in HKL ONE to remain pointless at the foot of the table. The latest side to beat them were Butchers who did so by a 2-1 margin.

As in ONE there was only one game in HKL TWO and Brampton Victoria won it, beating Grassmoor Sports 4-3 in a closely contested game. On target for Victoria were Oliver Dawson, Dan Hartshorne, Oliver Papworth and Liam Varley.

In HKL THREE leaders Clowne Comets travelled to Back Lane Palterton to take on Green Utd looking to secure another victory, however they had to settle for a point as United held them to a 3-3 draw, Dan Brown, Jordan Green and Liam Scott's goals cancelling out Owen Lester's two goals and Elliott Daffin's one. Gasoline went second as they beat Tibshelf Community 3-1, leapfrogging Duke who lost 3-1 at Creswell Barnett, slipping to third place as a result. There was nothing to choose between Staveley Town and Bolsover Town Seniors as they played out a highly entertaining 3-3 draw. Jordan Dixon, Shane McCarthy and Leighton Mycroft scoring for Staveley, Leo Rimmer, twice and Robbie Price finding the net for Bolsover.

Badger and Steelmelters were the only sides in action in HKL FOUR and it was Badger who prevailed, winning 4-0 with Dan Cipco scoring twice, Will Maddison and Adam Newton once.

Courage's season continues to go well in HKL FIVE following a 4-1 at Tupton, Josh Dunwell scoring twice, Jack Roddis and Alex Wainwright once. Town FC had an off day, a 7-1 reverse against Elm Tree seeing them slip seven points behind Courage. Substitute Elliott Barker scored twice as did starters Marc Bright and Archie Shannon, Will Tomlinson once. The other two games in FIVE ended up as draws, Hasland Community and Spartans Reserves drawing 3-3, Duke of Brampton and Poolsbrook Town 2-2.

Renishaw extended their lead in HKL SIX to five points thanks to an excellent 2-1 win over second placed Crown and Anchor. Hasland Community Reserves visited Courage Development and returned home with three points thanks to a 3-1 win whilst Tibshelf Community Reserves beat Brimington Three Horse Shoes who have now not won in ten games as Creswell Black Diamond won 3-0 at Woodthorpe Inn.