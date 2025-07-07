Taylor shines with bat and ball to boost Chesterfield's promotion hopes

Phil Stone, left, and Ewan Westwell prepare to open the batting for Chesterfield's third team

A sparkling all-round performance by James Taylor helped to keep Chesterfield's third team on course for promotion in the Derbyshire County League.

Taylor hit 74 and took four wickets in their 91-run victory over Pilsley & Clay Cross seconds in Division Nine North at Calow.

Taylor, batting at No.3, added 85 for the second wicket with Phil Stone (33) and 63 for the fourth with Corey Green (31 not out).

Taylor, particularly strong square of the wicket, was tied down for a time in mid-innings but he began and ended with a flurry of boundaries.

His knock guided Chesterfield to 201-8 off 40 overs before they bowled out the visitors for 110, Taylor taking 4-20 with his wrist-spinners.

Chesterfield, on 267 points, are top of the table and 30 points clear of Eckington, who have a game in hand.

A promising start evaporated as the first team slid to a third consecutive League defeat.

A half-century opening partnership gave them a strong platform in the Premier Division clash at Alrewas.

However. they got in a tangle against the home side's spinners and eventually suffered an emphatic six-wicket defeat.

It all looked so different when skipper Harry Wilmott and Reece Johnson were scoring freely in the opening overs.

Johnson, promoted to open, drove elegantly through the off-side and Wilmott struck powerful blows to all parts.

They raced to 52 off 10 overs but the introduction of left-arm spinner Paul Dawson changed the game.

Johnson (14) attempted to sweep his first delivery but was bowled behind his legs.

Five overs later Wilmott (46) was bowled aiming to cut a ball from Will Hodgkinson, another slow left-armer, and playing the ball on to his stumps.

Dawson struck again to bowl Kemira Wijenayake (17), making it 90-3, and, from there, the Chesterfield innings imploded.

Ben Lodge (20) was the only other batter to reach double figures as Dawson (5-40) ripped out the top and middle-order before Will Smedley (3-12) ensured that Chesterfield were bowled out for 152. All 10 wickets fell to the spinners.

Chesterfield struck an early blow in reply when James Burton smashed one Harry Wanford delivery for an off-side six only to edge the next to Lodge.

The wicket-keeper's second catch, this time off Muhammad Zaroob, accounted for Gareth Woolley and made Alrewas 38-2.

But Smedley (31) and Tevyn Walcott added 70 to keep the hosts firmly in control and Walcott (62 not out) saw it through to the end, finishing the match with a hook for six.

The defeat drops Chesterfield to eighth in the 12-team table on 151 points, 98 behind leaders Ockbrook & Borrowash

On Saturday Chesterfield host Belper Meadows at Queen's Park, the seconds travel to Hundall in Division Three North and the third team play Cutthorpe fourths at Calow.

The Sunday side take on Castle View in the Mansfield & District League at Queen's Park.