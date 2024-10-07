Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Encon Arrows pulled off a magnificent 83 – 73 victory over a very talented and experienced Nottingham Athletic fighting back from a 26 – 15 first quarter deficit by producing another third quarter push of 31 – 19 before taking a nerve tingling final quarter 22 – 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was an outstanding advert for basketball as Nottingham opened a 7 – 0 lead from the start. Jacob Peredes showed great composure for the Encon Arrows scoring a pair of baskets and creating opportunities for others. Despite that Nottingham Athletic led 26 – 15.

Coach Jonny Kelly demanded greater defensive efforts in the second quarter and the Encon Arrows responded with a steal and basket from U17 star on debut Zane Goodwin – Hockney. The Encon Arrows took the quarter 15 – 11 but still trailed at the interval 30 – 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third quarter was the most entertaining as the Encon Arrows had heroes everywhere as the Encon Arrows poured in 7 “3 pointers”. Titus Berzinis was at the centre of the drama hitting 3 consecutive 3 pointers with Diogo Soares adding a further 2 the Encon Arrows hit the front 61 - 58 as Hamza Ibrahim hit a half court 3 pointer on the buzzer.

The Encon Arrows progressed in the cup with a fine win.

The final quarter saw both teams battling for the victory with George Odeke scoring 9 points in the quarter showing his true ability in only his third game for the club to clinch a 83 – 73 win.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 22, Titus Berzinis 20, Diogo Soares 17

Encon Arrows hit the ton

Leicester Warriors 77 Encon Arrows 100

The Encon Arrows struck an impressive away victory over the Leicester Warriors by 100 – 77 after a storming third quarter 32 – 11 scoring blitz. The Encon Arrows showed the greater depth of this season’s group as they quickly bounced back from a narrow opening day defeat to Manchester. It has been a number of seasons since the Encon Arrows had a victory at Leicester Warriors so this is really encouraging for the new campaign. The Ibrahim brother Hamza (30 points and Mahamoud 20 points combined for 50 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first quarter was hotly contestedbut 4 “3 pointers” saw the Encon Arrows secure a 21 – 18 advantage. Titus Berzinis hit 2 of the “3 pointers” while Hamza Ibrahim on his return had 6 points.

The second quarter was equally competitive but 3 more “3 pointers” from Titus Brezinis and again 8 points from Hamza Ibrahim saw the Encon Arrows lead 46 – 39 at the interval.

The Encon Arrows exploded in the third quarter taking it remarkably 32 – 11. The Encon Arrows defence stiffened while the offence was electric as Diogo Soares found his touch along with Jacob Parades, Callam McKenzie and the consistent Hamza Ibrahim. The defensive effort was led by Imzy Camera who added a pair of baskets as the Encon Arrows led 78 – 50.

The damage had been done and the Encon Arrows were able to control the fourth quarter to put up a ton and win 100 – 77. The group were really happy and will look forward to further challenges ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 30, Mohamoud Ibrahim 20, Titus Berzinis 15, Callam McKenzie 8 points.

The Encon Arrows hit 11 “3 pointers in the game showing they have great variety to call on as well as the play of two stars of last week Diogo Soares and Jacob Parades along with the returning of Hamza Ibrahim.

Coach Jonny Kelly was thrilled with the weekend and said: “A terrific weekend with an away win in the league and a tremendous cup win. The team are coming together and we fought hard for each other against a vastly experienced team. There is much more to come as we appreciate each other’s strengths. The biggest game is always the next and we play league leaders Bristol Flyers on Saturday 5.15pm Dronfield Sports Centre.”