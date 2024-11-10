Successful weekend for Dronfield Rugby Club as club enjoy big wins

It was a highly successful weekend for Dronfield Rugby Club with all thrtee Senior Sides having resounding victories.In total the teams scored a combined total of 132 points whilst conceding only 46

The 1st XV ,currently in third place in their Midlands North League, travelled to play the current second place team Melbourne in South Derbyshire.

However playing some of their best rugby of the season they came away with an impressive 39-13 victory due to a solid defensive display and showing flair in their attacks. Scorers included Reika Mahmid, Ben Martin, Joe Duffy and Jake Steade The result means they move up to second place behind leaders LitchfieldDronfield 2nd XV ( Dronfield Stags) also faced a difficult fixture playing the local derby match against Chesterfield Panthers 1st XV at Gosforth Fields The Stags, after last weeks disappointing defeat to Amber, made amends in style.

Their convincing win 31-14 moves them up to fourth place on the same number of points as third place Bakewell Mannerians 1stXVNot be be out done Dronfield Colts had a 62-19 victory over Ashfield Colts.Next weekend the Ist XV are at home to Newark whilst the Stags travel to Belper Both matches kick off at 2 15pm If you enjoy attacking rugby play why not come along to Gosforth Fields Dronfield and support the top team in North Derbyshire.