Still tight at the top of the table in the Matlock Table Tennis League

Division one continues to be close as the season heads towards its conclusion.

Matlock Table Tennis League moved in to week 14 with close games predicted before the games began.

Marehay Mayhem hosted Yakuza at Cromford expecting a tough match……and so it was to prove. Adam Jolley and John Davies were first up with Adam losing the first two games but then fighting back magnificently to take it to a fifth game decider with John coming out on top on this occasion 11-6.

The next three went easily to Yakuza with only Millie taking a game off Russell Charlesworth in the third match.In the 5th Marehay again looked to Adam to stem the flow. He again went two games down but came back to win two very close 4th and 5th games and notching up Marehay’s first win of the night.By the time the doubles came round the score was 8-1 to Yakuza.

With only the doubles to play could Marehay bring a little more respectability to the scoreline. They decided to employ a new tactic pairing Millie and Miles for the first time this season….and what a pairing it was to be.

They were soon setting each other up with winning shot opportunities finishing many points in emphatic style. The first game was all about settling in and went to Yakuza (Dave and Russell). M&M won the second and narrowly lost the third 17-15. After winning the 4th it was all to play for in the fifth. Another close game went to Yakuza with the final score 9-1 but Marehay was the potentially having found a competitive doubles pairing to exploit over the rest of the season.

Yakuza are rightly challenging for a place at the top of Division 1 while Marehay are looking to consolidate their position behind “the best of the rest”! They need to make sure they perform well in next week’s match against Whitworth 1st who are hit on their heels with a match in hand. Player of the match was Dave Kelly.

Wingerworth Explosives were again action and played an improving Ecobats. Our roving reporter Andrew Poole takes up the evenings play at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams.

The Wingerworth Explosives again sampled the delights of a visit to Whitworth with a close and competitive match against the Ecobats. It proved the be an eventful night for Ecobats Ant Gregory. In his first match he faced Casey Robbins who stormed into a commanding 2-0 lead but Ant was up to the challenge coming back to win 3-2. In his next match he maintained his form a romped to a 2-0 against Andrew Poole. However history this time reversed itself with Andrew coming back to win an epic match in five sets.

Everyone became very confused about the outcome of the next match when bizarrely Ant and Ben Harris shared the first two games. This proved too much for Ant who lost the next two as well!! Casey’s heroics against Ant proved too much be his high point as he would lose all three against Ant, Rob and Nathan. So the Explosives needed a boost and this was provided by Ben Harris whose long pimples (on his bat) bamboozled his opponents. This would lead to a man of the match performance.

Andrew also managed to win all three leaving the score at 6-3 to the Explosives with the doubles still to play. Andrew and Ben kept up their recent good record in doubles winning in three sets against Rob and Ant. Player of the match was Ben Harris.With this win the Explosives consolidated their position as the ‘Best of the Rest!’

Wingerworth detonators entertained Cromford community centre hoping for another 3 points as per the first encounter. This time it was Cromford who had 3 points in fact after being 2 up in the doubles they were favourite for all 4 points but somehow snatched defeat from victory by losing.

The Derbyshire Closed Table Tennis Chamionships is scheduled for Sunday 16th March at the Draycott Table Tennis Club. Further information on the Matlock website.