Star all-rounder Andersson boosts Chesterfield cricket squad

Martin Andersson will play for Chesterfield when his Derbyshire commitments allow Photo: David Griffin

Big-hitting all-rounder Martin Andersson is a star addition to Chesterfield's squad for the forthcoming cricket season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old will play for the Queen's Park club when his commitments with Derbyshire allow.

A product of the Middlesex Academy, Andersson made his first-class debut for Leeds-Bradford University in 2017 and broke into the Middlesex first team the following season when he also had a loan spell with Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of last season he switched full-time to Derbyshire on a two-year contract at the County Ground.

Andersson was Middlesex's top run-scorer in last year's Vitality Blast T20 with 282 runs in 11 innings. His career highlights also include a knock of 100 off 81 balls against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in the Metro Bank Cup in 2023.

He complements his aggressive stroke-play with right-arm seam bowling and has taken 115 wickets across first-class, one-day and T20 games.

Chesterfield are back in the Premier Division of the Derbyshire Countv League for 2025 having won promotion as champions of Division One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andersson's arrival, together with the return of Sri Lankan all-rounder Kemira Wijenayake for a second season, is a major boost as they look to make a mark in the top flight.

Club chairman Nigel Mallender said: "Signing a player of Martin’s calibre is a signal of our intent for the coming season.

"Martin is a terrific cricketer who offers so much in all aspects of the game. I am sure he will make a significant impact for us whenever he is available to play.

"He is a great lad too and keen to get involved with coaching at the Club. It really feels like he is a perfect fit for our team and dressing-room and I cannot wait to see Martin taking the field as a Chesterfield player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a brilliant signing and one that should really excite our members and supporters. I’m delighted to have Martin on board."

Andersson said: "I'm excited to be joining Chesterfield Cricket Club and can't wait to get stuck into the season.

"Having recently moved to the Derby area, the Club’s strong history and close ties with Derbyshire made it an easy decision to join.

"Chesterfield's reputation, both on and off the field, speaks for itself and I'm thrilled to be part of such a great set-up. I look forward to meeting everyone at the Club and contributing to its success this season and beyond."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andersson's appearances are likely to be similar to those of Ben Slater, a product of the Queen's Park junior programme, who plays for his home-town club when free of his Nottinghamshire commitments.

Such players can have a big impact as Slater demonstrated last year when he scored four centuries in nine League appearances and averaged 116.50.