Stanedge Golf Club duo land coaching roles at the Solheim Cup

Stanedge Golf Club duo Fame Tate and Peter Ball have been chosen for coaching roles at the high-profile Solheim Cup event next month.

The Solheim Cup, to be played at Gleneagles between September 13 and 15, is the professional women players’ equivalent to the Ryder Cup between the USA and Europe.

So Tate and Ball are delighted to have been selected to work in the ‘swing zone’ at the famous Scottish course, delivering coaching to spectators.

Tate said: “It is an incredible opportunity for us to work at such a prestigious event together, alongside other top-class coaches.

“At Stanedge, we work closely as a team, and both of us strongly believe in a player-centred approach to coaching, creating a fun learning environment and meeting the individual needs of the players we coach.”