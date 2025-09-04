Sponsorship boost for Wirksworth and Middleton Cricket Club

Wirksworth and Middleton Cricket Club's 1st X1 team sporting its Longcliffe sponsored kit

Wirksworth and Middleton Cricket Club has had a season of celebrations, with exciting matches, a festival to mark 50 years of youth cricket and a much-needed sponsorship boost from long-standing partner Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local calcium carbonates company Longcliffe has supported the Club for the last seven years, with the teams proudly sporting the logo on their match shirts. This year their donation was very timely as the Club faced an unexpected electricity bill for work that needed to be done to the clubhouse.

Club Chair Sue Marshall explains: “As a community club, we very much rely on support from sponsors, and we have been proud to partner with Longcliffe for many years now. Their donations go towards the costs of running the Club and this year their contribution helped us with the unpredicted costs of major electrical work that needed to be carried out. We have had a good season so far and we are proud to continue to grow as a genuinely community-based club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Club has three senior teams from the 1st X1 to the Women and Girls’ softball team.

The Derbyshire County Cricket League season ends on September 13th and the 1st X1 will end in the top half of Division 3 having had their best season for a few years; the 2nd X1 will finish mid table in Division 7N and the 3rd X1 will continue in Division 10C.

Longcliffe Operations Director Chris Wainwright added: “It is great to see the continued success of this long-standing and inclusive cricket club. As a company committed to supporting the local community where we can, we are pleased to help them with their ongoing costs and help keep them going into more successful seasons.”

The Club, which was established in 1849, has three senior teams, a Women and Girls’ softball team, three youth teams at U11, U13 and U15 and delivers the ECB All Stars and Dynamos programmes for 5 to 11year-old, girls and boys.

For more information about the Club go to www.wirksworthmiddletoncricketclub.co.uk