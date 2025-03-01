Spirited second-half performance gives Dronfield 1st XV another victory

With league leaders Lichfield three points ahead of second placed Dronfield and with only four league games remaining, it was vital that Dronfield achieved a maximum of five points from the game to have any chance of becoming champions

When the sides met earlier in the season at Gosforth Fields, Dronfield gained a convincing victory by 52-24. The wide ,flat pitch at Newark would be ideal for the expansive rugby both teams have played this season.

Due to unavailability Dronfield were forced to make changes for today's match. Charlie Taylor and Elias Aweimrin coming into the front row with James Marshall and Dan Williams making a new midfield pairing in the backs. Conditions for the match were almst perfect except for the low sun that Dronfield faced in the first half.

The first phases of the game were fairly even with kick- tennis the order of the day with both sides intially not prepared to move the ball wide The frst real opportnity to score came after five minutes A Newark kick aimed towards the corner, resulted in a line-out to the home side five metres from Dronfield's line. They gained initial possession but then Dronfield managed to turn the ball over.

Joe Duffy was on hand to clear his lines with a relieving kick It was now Dronfield's turn to attack and a fine driving midfield run from Jack Longden could have resulted in a try but for a poor final pass.THe first try of the game was scored by the home side ,moving the ball quickly through hands they created space outwide to score and lead 5-0. This try seemed to focus Dronfield's concentration. When they were awarded a penalty for a high tackle, Ben Martin was on hand to go over the line from a well controlled maul, with Jake Steade converting ,it was now Dronfield who led 7-5 .

But to Newark's credit the lead was short- lived and from a solid scrum and controlled passing Newark scored , now making their lead 12-7 The remainder of the first half was fairly even . Dronfield it has to be said were not playing their best rugby and it is fair to say that a Steade penalty on the stroke of half time bringing the score to 10-12 flattered the visitors.

Their first half performance had been very disjointed and lacked fluidity at times In the second half Dronfield came more into the game when they were awarded a penalty A kick to the corner, line-out possession and a typical Dronfield driving maul was finished off by George Burch Soon after Dronfield seemed to move up a gear and increased the lead to 12-22 A scything break from Joe Duffy and a well timed pass gave James Marshall the space he needed to score in fine style Two tries in just a few minutes.

This was more like Dronfield's play this season and the best individualistic try was still to come. The ball reached winger George Finlay but with still plenty to do , but with a couple of side-steps and an excellent final sprint he scored an excellent try. Jake Steade's conversion now gave the visitors a 12-29 leadCredit must go to the young Newark side who continued to play attractive rugby.

Their reward was a converted try out wide. As we went into the final period of the game Dronfield were to score twice more. Firstly another Jake Steade penalty and the icing on the cake came with Adam Davies scoring from distance on his return to the first team after a long absence through injury He outpaced the Newark defenders and with Jake Steade's conversion Dronfield came away witha 19-39 victory.

They had gained the maximum points that had been their target and can be be delighted with their ability to increased momentum as the game progressedThey will go into their next match, at home to Ilkeston in confident mood but knowing that with league leaders Lichfield also getting maximum points they must again gain maximum points if they are to keep in the race to be champions.

1 . Contributed Adam Davies scores the final try for Dronfield Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Penalty Kick to touch by Joe Duffy Photo: Submitted Photo Sales