Smart show books Bayley Cup victory for Chesterfield seconds

Joe Simpkin has made an impressive start to his Chesterfield career

Chesterfield seconds powered into the quarter-finals of the Bayley Cup T20 thanks to a smart all-round display.

Outstanding work in the field and crisp batting earned them a seven-wicket victory over Denby at Duffield.

Chesterfield won the toss, put Denby in and bowled them out for 118 in 19 overs.

Jacob Madin took 3-19 and there were two wickets apiece for Tom Keenan and Tim Imran. They and the rest of the attack were backed up by a tigerish display in the field.

Chesterfield held a succession of good catches and Alfie Bamford, in particular, saved many runs with his chases and stops on the boundary.

Appropriately, the Denby innings ended when Matt Grant ran out Sam Bullock.

Chesterfield lost two early wickets but the issue was virtually settled by a third-wicket partnership of 60 in six-and-a-half overs between Michael Michailidis and Callum Hiron.

Smart running between the wickets was a feature of the stand as the duo scampered 23 singles.

Hiron fell for 28 but by then only 16 were needed and Michailidis was 61 not out as Chesterfield won with 14 balls to spare.

The day before Joe Simpkin continued the promising start to his Chesterfield career in a two-wicket Derbyshire County League victory for the seconds at Darley Dale.

The teenager, who impressed when taking three wickets on his debut in the previous game, played a key role with bat and ball.

The home side, who chose to bat in the Division Three North game, lost three early wickets but were well placed on 114-4.

But they collapsed to 144 all out as Simpkin took 3-33 and his fellow off-spinner Tim Kirk 4-17.

A third-wicket stand of 67 between Grant (47) and Hiron (29) put Chesterfield in command on 105-2.

However, they slid to 120-8 before Kirk joined Simpkin at the crease.

The duo brought the target down to three off the final over and, after each batter scored a single, Simpkin sealed the win with by pulling the third delivery to the leg-side boundary, finishing 23 not out.

That lifted Chesterfield off the bottom of the table and they are now 11th of 12 but with a game in hand over most of their rivals.

The third team beat Eckington by five wickets to stay top of Division Nine North.

They bowled out the visitors for 137 before Lewis Stone (37) and Charlie Clayton (43 not out) led the run chase.

On Saturday the seconds host Belper Meadows at Queen's Park and the third team are away to Calow.