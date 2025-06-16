Slater shines again but Chesterfield slide to defeat

Opening bat Ben Slater has been in prime form

Another outstanding innings by Ben Slater could not prevent Chesterfield suffering a 66-run defeat against Denby in the Derbyshire County League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-handed opener scored 81, taking his total in four innings for the Club this season to 446 - and he has been dismissed only twice.

But five of his team-mates fell for ducks, lasting only 11 balls between them, as Chesterfield were bowled out for 160 in the Premier Division match at Queen's Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors won toss, batted and took a firm grip on the game in the first 15 overs, racing to 100-1. From that point onwards Chesterfield were playing catch-up and rarely reached parity.

As soon as they switched from seam to spin, batting looked far less straightforward.

Luke Westwell ran 10 yards to his left at deep mid-wicket to take a well-judged catch off Kemira Wijenayake (2-39) to send back Freddie Gosnell for 53 and, in the following over, Reece Johnson held another fine boundary catch off Harry Wilmott (2-43) to dismiss Robert Peat and make Denby 107-3.

The ball turned and occasionally lifted, particularly at the Pavilion End, demanding concentration and good technique from the batters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Burgoyne held the innings together with a patient 36 but Chesterfield bowled tightly, conceding no boundaries between the 31st and 48th overs.

Joe Wilson (34) and Ben Scott added a late flourish with four sixes off six balls before Denby were all out for 226 with Slater claiming 3-26 with his off-spinners.

Chesterfield made a nightmare start to the run chase, losing two wickets in Charlie Wilson's opening over.

Slater and Wijenayake revived their hopes with an 82-run partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slater mixed deft cuts with powerful leg-side drives while Wijenayake unfurled a series of wristy flicks off his legs.

The stand ended when Wijenayake was lbw for 34 and, of the remaining batters, only Jordan Lemon (10) reached double figures.

Slater fought on but, when he was eighth out - lbw to a James Parkin delivery that kept low - the writing was on the wall.

Burgoyne (5-35) caused constant problems with his off-spinners from the Lake End and wrapped up the match by taking the last two wickets in three balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield are fifth in the 12-team table on 139 points, 54 behind leaders Ockbrook & Borrowash but have played a game more than most of their rivals.

On Saturday Chesterfield travel to Swarkestone and the following day they are at Spondon for a Premier Cup clash.