Slater serves up double dose of magic for Chesterfield

Ben Slater on his way to 149 not out against Cutthorpe Photo: S.H Photos

Two brilliant Ben Slater innings on consecutive days at Queen's Park brought contrasting fortunes for Chesterfield.

His 89 could not prevent a 50-run defeat against Ockbrook & Borrowash in the Derbyshire County League but his 149 not out fired a six-wicket victory over Cutthorpe.

The left-hander was starved of the strike as Chesterfield slid to 40-3, chasing Cutthorpe's 247-6 off 50 overs. At that stage he had faced only 14 balls in eight overs.

But soon he was in full flow, flayng the bowling all round the ground. Sweetly-timed off drives, steered precisely into gaps, punctuated thunderous straight drives and pulls.

He received fine support from Kemira Wijenayake (21) and Jordan Lemon (48 not out), who shared a match-clinching stand of 129.

Slater reached his century with a pull for six and finished the match in spectacular fashion with six, four and six off successive balls.

He walked off to a standing ovation, having hit four sixes and 21 fours off the 115 balls he faced.

Opener Zak Jahangir's 100 waa the core of the Cutthorpe innings but the game belonged to Slater.

The day before he raced to 89 off 78 balls but only three other batters reached double figures as Chesterfield were all out for 184 in reply to Ockbrook's 234-7 off 50 overs.

In the first over wicket-keeper Ben Lodge dived full length to his left to take an outstanding catch inches off the ground before Ockbrook opener Ethan Berlusconi dominated the first half of the match.

He played a disciplined knock and reached his century in the 46th over. Then he pressed the accelerator and was on 140 when he was caught off the penultimate ball of the innings.

Despite losing two early wickets Chesterfield looked in charge when Slater and skipper Harry Wilmott added 78 for the third wicket.

Wilmott (37) was caught at deep square leg off Josh Lacey and the off-spinner struck again in his following over when Wijenayake was lbw, making Chesterfield 113-4.

The match swung Ockbrook's way when Slater fell 42 runs later, lbw to pace bowler Gareth Young (3-38). A close finish still looked possible but wrist-spinner Ximus Du Plooy hastened the end by taking 3-16.

The 149 not out was Slater's 21st century for the Club and his highest in the Premier Division

In three innings this season, he has scored 365 runs and been dismissed only once. For good measure, he took three wickets in both games with his off-spinners.

Chesterfield are third in the 12-team Premier Division on 132 points, 29 behind leaders Ockbrook, but they have played a match more than most other sides.

Chesterfield seconds were edged out by 10 runs at Langley Mill United.

Off-spinner Joe Simpkin claimed 3-17 as the hosts were bowled out for 167 but, despite skipper Adam Woodhouse scoring a rapid 56, Chesterfield fell just short.

They are bottom of Division Three North but have a game in hand on nearly all their rivals.

The third team powered on at the top of Division Nine North with a seven-wicket victory over Whittington Wanderers seconds.

Jamie O'Connor took 4-17 to help bowl out the visitors for 141. He followed up with 37 not out and Simon Westwell was unbeaten on 41 as Chesterfield reached their target in the 20th over.

The Sunday side drew at Grassmoor Works in the Mansfield & District League. Matt Grant scored 70 as they made 201-9 in reply to the hosts' 216-5.

On Saturday Chesterfield firsts and seconds both play Denby with the firsts at home. The third team travel to Buxton fourths.

On Sunday the seconds meet Shipley Hall at Queen's Park and the third team are away to Darley Dale.