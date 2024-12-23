Six teams vying for top spot in competitive Matlock Table Tennis League

Yakuza in upbeat mood

Week 10 in the Matlock Table Tennis League saw six teams battling it out to put themselves in the top spot hot seat.

Whitworth Wonders played Whitworth 1st in a match that again showed the depth of quality in the Wonders table tennis squad. Geoff Gill was player of the match with three strong singles wins and didn’t drop a set. Geoff was well supported by Andy Sykes (2) and Louis Gay (2).

Whitworth 1st replied with two wins from veteran campaigner Andy Middleton and an outstanding performance in the doubles to salvage a valuable point. Final score was Wonders 7 Whitworth1st 3. This Wonders win lifts them into fifth place in the Matlock League and leaves them nicely poised to make a bid for the championship. They’ve overcome early season jitters and seem unstoppable in every game.

Rowsley Rockets are making a slow but positive comeback after several defeats derailed their early season promise. Rockets entertained Marehay Mayhem at the Rowsley Amphitheater and set about their task in a business like manner. Winston Spencer (3), Keith Bradshaw (3) and Phil Raistrick (2) powered through their games to give Mayhem little room for manoeuvre.

With the doubles in the bag, the final result was Rockets 9 Marehay Mayhem 1. Player of the match was Keith Bradshaw with a faultless performance. Rockets now lie in sixth place, six points adrift of top spot, but on their day can beat any team in the division. A team for regular readers of this column to watch out for.

Meanwhile, another talented team Cromford TTC played on a busy night at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams against Heage Hotshots. Rowan Jones was making his debut after the Autumn University term for Cromford TTC. His cool economic topspin style enabled him to win all of his three singles without dropping a set. Matt Blake also won his three singles and combined with Rowan Jones in the doubles to win an epic five set match.

Martin Coe won a singles match against Cromfords Mark Briddon to give Heage a consolation game. Final score was Cromford 9 Heage Hotshots 1. This win lifts Cromford to third in the table and are another team that will contest the the championship at the end of the season. Cromford look very strong favourites to pick up the trophy.

Team of the season Old King and the Coles entertained Division One strugglers Ecobats at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams. Whilst attempting to implement their youth policy, they were forced to call on the services of Mick Stone. Ecobats seizing their chance stormed into a two nil lead with Ant Gregory of Ecobats beating reporter Choc Lomas and Rob Blackburn beating Paul Coles. In stepped Mick Stone to use his vast experience to turn the tide and win game three. Old Kings then pulled out all the stops to win a string of games to move to a 6-2 lead.

Choc Lomas(1), Mick Stone (3) and Paul Coles (2) gave Old Kings a 6-3 lead before winning the doubles. Player of the match was veteran Mick Stone and the final result was Old King and the Coles 7 Ecobats 3. This lifts Old King and the Coles to second place in the championship. It is perhaps fair to say they have performed well this year and remain the bookies outside bet to finish in the top three.

Another previously unfancied team Wingerworth Detonators are also pulling up trees with their positive performances. Detonators travelled to Tideswell Tornadoes in search of another maximum points win and it didn’t take them long for them to get into their rhythm. The Wingerworth trio of Mick Bunting (3), Tim Ellington (3) and Vlod Tarnowski completely overwhelmed Tideswells resilient players and completed a 10-0 whitewash. Wingerworth move up to fourth in the table with a game in hand so could be the outsiders bet to take the title in April next year.

Finally the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams hosted Yakuza against Wingerworth Explosives. Explosives have had some excellent wins on their travels this year and looked to continue the trend. Our Matlock reporter and player Andrew Poole takes up the story.

The might of Yakuza stood in the way for mid table Wingerworth Explosives in a rearranged match. Yakuza brought in Dave Kelly for the fixture and his mix of spin proved too much for the mis firing Explosives. He won all his matches losing just one set on the way.

The mercurial John Davies of Yakuza played a man of the match performance giving nothing to the opposition. Casey Robbins took a commanding match against Yakuzas Russ Charlesworth winning in three straight sets. Russell proved a more difficult opponent for Explosives Ben Harris and Andy Poole. Both matches could have gone either way and both matches went to the deciding set before Explosives players came out on top. Yakuza took the doubles in a close encounter leaving Yakuza with the win.

Player of the match was John Davies and the final result was Yakuza 7 Explosives 3. The win puts Yakuza temporarily on top of the league but insiders anticipate their challenge will fade as the New Year brings some difficult matches against other championship hopefuls.