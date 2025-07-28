Shirebrook Town start season with a defeat

Labrada Domini In Action For Shirebrook

Shirebrook Town paid the price for basic errors on their way to a 3-0 opening day defeat at newly-promoted FCV Grace Dieu.

it has been a summer of change for Shirebrook with a new manager at the helm in ex Shirebrook player Travis Munn taking up the role and with a new manager also comes a raft of new player with just a handful of players left from last season squad so spirits were high going into the new season

And as the game got underway it was a strong start from Shirebrook with Liam Widdowson seeing a shot blocked from the edge of the box and Kian Tansley also trying his luck from distance.

But as the half went on the home side started to get on top and Shirebrook were thankful to keeper Callum Noon who produced a fantastic double save first to keep out Matt Linden's effort and a Alis Hallail follow-up.

On the stroke of half time Shirebrook had their best chance of the half when Tom McNally spotted the Grace Dieu keeper off his line and tried his luck form distance but was unable to get his effort on target.

As the second half got underway the half was just minutes old when Grace Dieu were awarded a enalty when the ball was blasted at the hand of Kai Hamilton. Alis Hallali stepped up to take the penalty but Noon produced a stunning save.

Shirebrook now set about trying to make the most of their lifeline but they would have to do it with 10 men for a certain period as Kai Hamilton was sent to the sin bin and while Shirebrook were a man down the deadlock was broken in the 56th minute when a cross from the right missed everybody in the box Cornelious Olajide-Oriowo picked the ball up and cut inside and curled a shot into the top corner to give the home side the lead.

Shirebrook were now trying to find a way back into the game and with them now back up to a full complement of players they were causing problems for the home side with Labrada Domini having the best chance for Shirebrook.

Grace Dieu doubled their lead in the 73rd minute when the ball was punted forward to Josh Halliday who raced away and made no mistake to get the home side second goal of the afternoon and as the game went into the last 10 minutes Shirebrook knew if they were going to get anything from the game they needed a goal quickly.

They almost had one when Labrada Domini hit the post but Shirebrook hopes of a comeback were ended in the 88th minute when Hassaan Farouq was played through 1-on-1 with Noon who came rushing out and completely missed the ball, leaving Farouq with the simple task of tapping the ball into an empty net.

After the game Shirebrook manager Travis Munn said: “It was just basic errors that cost us today when I look at the game as a whole it wasn’t a 3-0 game and I thought our performance deserved on or two goals but it’s good to get the first one out the way."