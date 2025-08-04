Shirebrook pick up first point of the season, despite red card in a thrilling finish at Clifton All Whites
They had to play the last 12 minutes with 10 men after a sending-off, but grabbed the lead for the first time only to see Clifton score a late leveller in a thrilling finish.
Shirebrook started by far the better of the two sides and Labrada Domini twice went close in the opening 15 minutes.
Shirebrook also went close after Tom McNally set up Kian Tansley, who headed over the bar.
Shirebrook were playing the best football they had played so far all season with Domini twice seeing shots saved by the Clifton keeper.
Kian Tansley also had a shot saved.
Despite dominating the half, Shirebrook went into the break behind when Clifton opened the scoring on the 39th minute.
A long ball forward wasn't dealt with by the back line, allowing Blaise Duruaku to race away down the right-hand side, and his cross found Maueso Keiavita to tap in at the back post.
In the final five minutes of the half Shirebrook had chances to level the score but didn't take them and found themselves behind at the break.
However, the second half was just minutes old when Shirebrook levelled.
Tansley turned his man and took aim from 25 yards out, finding the top corner to give Shirebrook the goal they had deserved.
As the half went on, it went the same way as the first with Shirebrook creating plenty of chances but failing to take them.
But the game turned in the 78th minute when Shirebrook were reduced to 10 men after Domini received a straight red for an off-the-ball incident.
Then in the 86th minute, the 10 men looked to have snatched an unlikely win when a corner was swung in and wasn't dealt with, allowing Keldon Gordon to prod the ball over the line.
However, Shirebrook's joy was short-lived as Clifton levelled the scores just a minute later.
Isaac Smart was played through and smashed across the keeper into the bottom corner.
With limited time left, Shirebrook were unable to get another goal, so they had to settle for a point in a game they were disappointed they hadn't taken all three.