Shirebrook leave it late to pick up vital victory

Shirebrook Town scored an 85th minute winner to pick up a 2-1 win at Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Shirebrook were back on the road on Saturday afternoon as they began a run of 3 consecutive away matches with a trip to Kimberley Miners Welfare and even at this early stage of the season it was a massive game at the bottom end of the table.

Shirebrook made a bright start with Trent Jules and Ben Southwell both having early chances however the home side soon began to test Shirebrook as Dec Brown went close to opening the scoring.

In the 17th minute the deadlock was broken as the ball was played through to Trent Jules who found himself 1 on 1 with the Kimberley keeper he managed to shrug off 2 Kimberley defenders and prod the ball past the Kimberley keeper to give Shirebrook the lead.

Trent Jules Opened The Scoring For Shirebrook

However Shirebrook lead wouldn’t last long as Kimberley levelled the score in the 21st minute when Dec Bacon found space on the edge of the box and fired a shot towards goal Shirebrook keeper Mitchell Leivers got a hand to the shot, but couldn’t keep it out.

Shirebrook didn’t let this set back get to them as they were straight back on the attack with chances falling to Will Howe and John Lowe Conner Eyes also saw a header saved from a free kick but as they half was coming to an end the home side began to get back on top with Lewis Weaver Dec Brown and Paul Johnson all having chances for the home side but they couldn’t find a way past Leivers and the sides went in level at the break.

As the second half got underway it was an even start with the home side having plenty of the ball but not really doing anything with it and Trent Jules having Shirebrook best chance of the half.

Midway through the half the game sprung into life as Kimberley pushed for a goal and Mitchell Leivers pulled off a brilliant double save to keep the scoreline level as the game headed into the final 15 minutes Kimberley became a bit desperate and had a penalty shout waved away by the ref and also saw another player booked for diving when he took a tumble in the box.

Just when it looked like both sides were going to have to settle for a point Shirebrook took the lead in the 85th minute when Jarvis Denham throw in found the head of John Lowe who flicked the ball into the net and despite Kimberley throwing everything at Shirebrook they managed to see out the remaining 5 minutes plus injury time to claim a vital 3 points.

Shirebrook manager Rudy Funk said: “This is a win that is very pleasing for everyone at the club and especially for the players it was one of those games were both sides had chances and we managed to take more of our chances and that’s all that matters.

"We are the ones leaving with the 3 points. We were under a lot of pressure in the second half and Mitchell made a brilliant double save it’s just his second game with us.

"He’s still getting to know the lads so to produce a moment like that in such an important game will help boost his confidence as both the lads and the fans get to know how good he is.

"We will enjoy our evening we haven’t had many chances to enjoy a win this season and then it will be full focus on Hucknall next weekend that will be another big test for us”

Shirebrook starting XI Leivers Denham Tate Russell Blades (Eyes) Millen Jules Lowe Southwell (Vieira) Monteiro Howe (McNally) Subs not used Halshaw Muibi