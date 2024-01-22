Shirebrook amateur boxer Blaine Smith needs sponsorship to represent England at a tournament in Hungary and aims to box professionally soon thereafter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Undefeated amateur boxer Blaine Smith from Shirebroook is looking for new sponsors to enable him to represent England at an international tournament in Hungary in May before going on to become a professional boxer.

Twenty-one-year-old Smith is trained by Neil Huntley at Revolution Gym in Sutton-in-Ashfield and has won five of his seven bouts, drawing the other two. ‘I’ve always boxed at heavyweight but am looking to drop to cruiserweight,’ said Smith, ‘with the intention for 2024 to box as often as I can to get ready to become a professional boxer. That’s myambition and there’s nothing better that a young man can do, and I know that I have the commitment, confidence and courage needed to succeed.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith has always lived in Shirebrook and attended Shirebrook Academy. He now lives with his fiancée and earns his living as a ground worker for LMD. Like all elite athletes, Smith needs help to achieve his aims.

Blaine Smith hopes to join professional ranks

‘I’ve already got four sponsors, Quartz & Co. Group, Coopers Travel, Generator Fitness Instructor, and TW Installations.

I’m grateful to these sponsors but with more I could progress quickly and I promise to give all sponsors old and new exposure both on my fight kit and via social media. I’m a young lad trying to achieve his goals and hopefully make local people happy as they see me doing so.’

An admirer of Tyson Fury for his resilience, Smith also enjoys watching football and playing for Shirebrook Miners’ Welfare F.C.