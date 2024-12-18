Sheppard shines as Chesterfield Ladies progress in Derbyshire County Cup

Romy Sheppard was the hat-trick hero, scoring three spectacular goals.

Chesterfield Ladies recovered from going a goal down as they defeated Long Eaton United Ladies 5-1 at Inkersall Road.

on Sunday afternoon. A hat-trick from Blues’ striker Romy Sheppard along with an excellent team performance secured their spot in the semi-final of the Derbyshire FA Women’s County Cup.

The hosts were keen to put the pressure on Long Eaton early into the game as attacking threats Imogen Fowler and Sheppard both tested the keeper inside the opening ten minutes.

It was one way traffic in the first half but Long Eaton’s defence stood firm and notably, Steph Warren had a close-range effort saved by the keeper, who was having a good game.

A five-star performance secured the Blues' place in the semi-final.

In the 25th minute and against the run of play, the visitors took one of their few chances and made it count. A free kick from the edge of the box was parried by the keeper but a Long Eaton player was quickest to react and tapped in from point-blank range, elating the travelling supporters.

Twelve minutes later the Blues got themselves back level and in impressive style, Jemma Wheatley expertly swung in a free-kick which was met by Sheppard who took a volley on first time and found the back of the net.

Chesterfield’s hunger and desire was there for all to see as they piled the pressure on as soon as the second half kicked-off, and it didn’t take long for them to take the lead, as Fowler picked up the ball on the right flank and curled a finesse shot into the far corner to give the Blues the lead.

Five minutes later Sheppard scored a goal of the season contender, as she acquired the ball in midfield, drove forward and unleashed a powerful strike from 25-yards out which arrowed into the bottom left corner.

Momentum was really in Chesterfield’s favor as Sheppard secured her hat-trick soon after, firing another brilliant strike into the back of the Long Eaton net.

With eight minutes left to play substitute Abi Barham made it five as she struck into an empty net, after relentless pressure on the goalkeeper from Sophie Marshall led to a loose ball in the box just waiting to be tucked away. A five-star performance all round from the Blues.

Chesterfield Ladies will face either Borrowash Victoria Ladies, Derby County Women Development U21s, or Chesterfield Ladies U23s in the semi-final.

Focus now returns to league action as the next match for the Blues is against Basford United Ladies on 22nd December at Inkersall Road.