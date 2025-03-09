Selection issues cause headaches in Matlock Table Tennis League

Week 17 of the Matlock Table Tennis League threw up lots of selection headaches

Captains in Division One of the Matlock Table Tennis League endured some headaches with team selection this week (week 17).

Being Captain is never easy particularly in the top half of the table where playing style is so important when measuring the quality of the opposition in front of you. This idea of selecting the best team puts a little more of an edge into the matches played in the Matlock League rather than a turn up and play, but getting the best mix is never easy. Perhaps the Matlock League is more hard nosed when it comes to results particularly as the quality of players this year has beaten all expectations.

A good example was the game this week between league leaders Cromford TTC and high flyers Whitworth Wonders. With Wonders fielding an unchanged team it was left to Cromfords wiley veteran campaigner Tony Gregory to make a team selection call to try to overcome the Wonders spearhead attack of serial champion Geoff Gill and the mercurial defender/attacker Mike Bradbury. Cromford went with an ultra attacking threesome of youngsters Matt Blake, David Molyneaux and Rowen Jones. The match was played at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams. Captain Tony Gregory takes up the story.

They played against the Cromford young side of Dave Molyneux, the hardest hitter in the league, Matt Blake the spinniest wrist in the league and Rowan jones ,current chesterfield champion and the most economical player I have seen always putting the ball back where the other doesn’t want it. Cromford won 7-3 although the doubles was given away as the match ran out of time and it did not affect the points.

Most of the matches went to 5 sets and the score could have gone either way. Geoff showed what an excellent player he is giving away 40 years plus to his opponents and winning 2 games losing to Rowan who won a maximum 3 matches on the night. Mike could have won all 3 matches but only beat Matt Blake. His forehand counter hits were fantastic. Andy Sykes played well taking Matt to 4 games with a combination of long range defence and viscous backhand hits. Overall I cannot think of a match played in the league with such a high standard of play throughout.To beat Wonders in this way showed a team captain at the top of his game to make the call and win 7-3.Well done Tony Gregory.

Similarly, also playing at Whitworth, second placed Yakuza entertained last years champions Rowsley Rockets in a match expected to be close. Here team captains DrD ( Yakuza ) and Phil Raistrick ( Rowsley ) made their corresponding choices to maximise points to give both teams a shot at the championship. Phil Raistrick dropped himself to bring in veteran player Darryl Gleeson to give the opposition something extra to think about. With Yakuza coming in to the game after an. 8-2 win the previous week it was all go.Top attacker John Davies proved to be too strong for Darryl Gleeson in game one with a heady mix of attack and spin. In game two Yakuzas Dave Kelly produced a game of spin and pace to out manoeuvre Winston Spencer. Rowsleys Keith Bradshaw took game 3 with an uncompromising style of play that did not bode well for Yakuza. As it turned out, despite Yakuza keeping an eye out on the Cromford game, Yakuza kept their focus despite the fantastic play of Player of the Match Keith Bradshaw. Both Dave Kelly and John Davies took Keith Bradshaw to five games but remained on task to get a 6-4 result for Yakuza and keep them in second place, three points behind Cromford and the return fixture in a fortnights time.

Marehay Mayhem played Wingerworth Detonators this week at the Cromford Theatre of Table Tennis Dreams. MM knew it would be a tough fixture - and so it proved to be. Mick took the first set easily in three straight games. The second set saw Adam and Wlod too and fro over 5 games with Wlod just taking the win 11-9 in the last game. Adam was the only player from MM to take games off the opposition and in another close set this time against Mick Bunting saw Adam triumph this time winning 11-9 in the 5th. This proved to be the only set Marehay would win with the final score 9-1 Wingerworth Detonators. The match was played in great spirit with Millie from MM proving she could match any of the Wingerworth players in aggressive forehand attacks!

The Old King and a whole troop of Coles supplemented by Andy Burton visited Wingerworth for an explosive encounter with the eponymously named Explosives.Andrew Poole took the first game in short order against Choc Lomas before forgetting how to play in the next three sets with Choc taking a convincing win. Choc had to play second as well as none of the Coles could read the time and hadn’t turned up yet He played Casey Robbins who came through victorious in a close encounter. Ben Harris then took on Andy Burton and in a match which turned one way and then the other until Ben won in five sets. Andrew Poole and Paul Coles were up next and another epic five set encounter followed with Andrew’s strong hitting on the forehand eventually overcame Paul’s cunning play. After Casey lost to both Paul and Andy the game stood evenly poised at 3-3. This soon became 4-3 with Ben beating Choc. The battle of the Andrews was another close match with Andrew Poole missing out on two set points in the first game before winning the second game. Andy fought back to win a very close game in four sets. Ben continued his domination with another win against Paul to give him a clean sweep and a man of the match performance. Needing the doubles for the win the Explosives Andrew and Ben continued their fine doubles partnership blasting Choc and Andy off the table with smash after smash. This gave the Explosives a well deserved 6-4 win. The match was played in a good spirit witnessed by a host of generations of Coles!

Second division leaders Tigers maintained their tight grip on the number one spot with two games on the same night to obtain a maximum 8 points. Our roving reporter Tom Burscough picks up the story.The Crystallizers and Bats out of Hell vs The Tigers.*

'Tideswell Tigers had the task of taking on two Cromford teams on Wednesday night. It felt a bit like a Cromford Smash with the Crystallizers also having two matches on the same night. Despite this and sometimes not knowing who you were to be playing next, it all worked out ok. The Crystallizers two young guns Arlo and Jem played really well against a strong Tigers team with some good heavy counter drives and winning some well earned points. Arlo managing to beat Matthew in straight games - a real achievement against a very good opponent. Rob struggled a little but he was enthusiastic and smiling to the end - a great attitude. For the Bats, Lizzie tried very hard and managed to pick a good few points against all three of the Tigers and like Rob was a great advert for the game, smiling through it all. David and Paul also put in some real effort and emotion in the games and were unlucky not to pick up a win. In the end the Tigers strength in depth paid off with Andrews tricky serves, Matthews consistency and Toms powerful drives resulting in 9-1 and 10-0 victories.'