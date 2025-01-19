Second half surge secures victory for the Encon Arrows

Diogo Soares - top scored with 30 point blitz in second half against Bristol

The Encon Arrows opened their 2025 campaign with a blitzing second half having struggled to a 44 – 44 interval tie, they went on to dominate the second half 62 – 32 to record overall a 106 – 76 victory.

The Encon Arrows produced in the end a pleasing performance with all 9 players registering points.

The Encon Arrows struggled in the early going and looked badly out of rhythm with Hamza Ibrahim scoring 10 points as the Encon Arrows trailed 24 – 11. However captain Jacob Paredes led the Encon Arrows back changing the momentum as the Encon Arrows trailed only 27 – 21 as the quarter closed.

The Encon Arrows continued to improve in the second quarter in a thrillingly entertaining game. Jacob Paredes hit a pair of baskets while Diogo Soares went on a 7 point tear. Next Jacob Paredes and Paul Walsh hit “3 pointers” to see the Encon Arrows reach the interval tied at 44 – 44.

In the third quarter the Encon Arrows finally were at their offensive best, pouring in a magnificent 34 points in the quarter in an entertaining free – flowing style. Diogo Soares was outstanding but there were contributions from all over the court. Sheu Matewe hit two 3 pointers, George Odeke and Paul Walsh similarly hit 3’s while Hamza Ibrahim powered in from close range. Bristol could only respond with 18 points as the Encon Arrows closed the quarter leading 78 – 62.

Bristol looked desperate as they tried to respond early in the fourth quarter but the Encon Arrows were in full attacking mode now with great defensive identity. Paul Walsh added a pair of baskets in his best game since his long recovery from a torn achilles. Hamza Ibrahim punched in 7 points while Zane Goodwin – Hockney, the Encon Arrows top U17 player, closed the game with a cameo of 5 points. The Encon Arrows took the final quarter 28 – 14 to put the game away 106 – 76.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Diogo Soares 30, Hamza Ibrahim 29, Jacob Paredes 16

Coach James Kelly was very pleased and said: “This could prove to be a pivotal win in our campaign as we were struggling in the first quarter but showed great belief in our processes. We fought our way back into the game and found our true form in the second half.

"Getting points from all 9 players is a key to our success going forward. Our aim is to make the play – offs and that means maintaining a position in the top 4. We do not have a big squad so we need players to constantly step up. This week we are on the road at Teesside Lions which is always a full challenge."