Scores level as Chesterfield squeeze into OJ Jackson Cup quarter-finals

Eddy Allcock leads the players off the field following the his century for Chesterfield seconds

Chesterfield edged into the quarter-finals of the Derbyshire County League's OJ Jackson Cup in a tense and bizarre finish at Quarndon.

The match, consisting of 100 balls per side, featured a flurry of big hitting including 14 sixes.

But, with the scores tied on 135 for each side, Ben Kingham rounded off Chesterfield's win by playing possibly the only defensive stroke of the game.

Chesterfield went through because they lost only five wickets to Quarndon's eight.

A close finish looked unlikely when Chesterfield needed six to win with 14 balls left and six wickets in hand.

But the well-set Luke Westwell fell for 40 off the second of those deliveries and, with fielders brought closer in, the Quarndon bowlers suddenly imposed a stranglehold.

Chesterfield managed only one single off 10 balls and the pressure was on with five needed off the last three.

Kingham struck two twos into the off-side to level the scores and, with Chesterfield having not lost any more wickets, that was enough.

Earlier, a third-wicket stand of 79 between Hassnain Akhtar (34) and Ahmed Raza (59) steered the hosts into a strong position before Harry Wanford (3-11) led a Chesterfield fightback as Quarndon stuttered from 100-2 to 135-8 off the last 36 balls.

Muhammad Zaroob gave Chesterfield a flying start with 48 off 33 balls and shared a key third-wicket partnership of 66 with Westwell.

Chesterfield are away to Sawley in the quarter-finals.

Chesterfield seconds lifted themselves off the bottom of Division Three North with an 85-run win over Shipley Hall at Queen's Park.

Opener Eddy Allcock, displaying a sound technique and admirable shot selection, hit 100 not out. His only flamboyant stroke was a six over mid wicket from the fourth ball of the final over, taking him to 99, before a single off the next delivery brought up the milestone.

He steered the hosts to 265-5 off 45 overs before they bowled out Shipley Hall for 180.

The previous day the seconds lost by 123 runs at Denby. Dan Burgoyne's 104 not out lifted the home side to 281-3 and, with only Mitch Adlington (43) and Kieran Marsh (48) making double figures, Chesterfield were bowled out for 158.

The seconds are 10th of 12 in the table but have played one game more than most of their rivals.

They face Wirksworth & Middleton at Queen's Park on Saturday and are away to Tutbury in the Bayley Cup T20 quarter-finals on Sunday.

The third team won by nine wickets at Buxton fourths to stay top of Division Nine North. Josh Wood took 3-14 as the home side were all out for 100.

The following day they drew at Darley Dale. Phil Stone made 65 in Chesterfield's 190-7 in reply to the hosts' 200-7.