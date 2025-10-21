Rykneld Swimming Team Shines at Derbyshire Short Course County Championships 2025

Some of Rykneld swimmers in their Road Technologies Tshirts

Rykneld Swimming Team made a strong statement at the Derbyshire Short Course County Championships 2025, held over the past two weekends at Moorways Sports Village in Derby with an inspiring display of talent, teamwork, and determination.

Fifteen Rykneld swimmers took part in an impressive 66 races, with every swimmer achieving new personal best times, a testament to the athletes’ hard work and commitment to training.

A standout performance came from David Smurawa, who was crowned Derbyshire ASA Junior 100m Individual Medley Champion, marking a significant achievement for both him and the club.

Adding to the celebrations David Smurawa, Marcel Barszcz and Kai Gelsthorpe secured qualification for the upcoming Short Course Midlands Championships, earning places in an outstanding 16 events collectively. The Midlands competition is set to take place at the beginning of November and promises to be another exciting milestone for the club.

David Smurawa with Paul Hopkinson-President of Derbyshire Swimming

The three days of competition not only highlighted the swimmers’ individual excellence but also brought out the true spirit of Rykneld. Older team members led by example, providing constant support and encouragement to the younger swimmers, creating a vibrant, inclusive, and motivating atmosphere poolside.

Head Coach Amy Roberts and said, “It was an incredible weekend. Every swimmer gave their all, and the results speak for themselves. The support within the team was phenomenal, it’s what Rykneld is all about.”

“Our younger swimmers were absolutely outstanding,” said Assistant Head Coach Evie Mae Greenhalgh. “Some were competing at this level for the first time, and they rose to the occasion with confidence and determination. Their energy, focus, and willingness to learn were incredible, this is a very exciting glimpse into the future of Rykneld Swimming Team.”

The club looks forward to building on this success as they head into the Midlands competition and beyond.

While the competitive swimmers were making waves at the County Championships, the other side of the club, Rykneld’s Artistic Swimming team are also busy and in full flow with training. The squad is working hard in preparation for their first competition of the calendar, scheduled for March 2026. With routines taking shape and energy levels high, the artistic swimmers are set for a strong and creative start to their season.

Rykneld Swimming Club is also proud to announce a direct link with Roadside Technologies, who have generously provided branded t-shirts for all squad swimmers. This support not only boosts team spirit but also helps foster a stronger sense of unity and pride among the athletes as they represent the club at competitions and events.

Club representatives expressed their gratitude for Roadside Technologies’ commitment to supporting grassroots sport and helping young swimmers thrive in a competitive environment.